Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

The Golden State Warriors have been incredible to start the new NBA season with a 14-2 record in their first 16 games.

On Friday, Steph Curry sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry and the Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and the Cavs in Cleveland on Thursday.

On Friday they were in Detroit to play the second night of a back-to-back against the Pistons, but Curry had been ruled out for the game with a hip injury. However, the Warriors still won the game 105-102.

The Warriors made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won the title three times, but in each of the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.

This season it looks like they could make another run at an NBA Finals.

