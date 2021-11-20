Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

Here's The Photos Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted
The Golden State Warriors have been incredible to start the new NBA season with a 14-2 record in their first 16 games.
On Friday, Steph Curry sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Curry and the Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and the Cavs in Cleveland on Thursday.
On Friday they were in Detroit to play the second night of a back-to-back against the Pistons, but Curry had been ruled out for the game with a hip injury. However, the Warriors still won the game 105-102.
The Warriors made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won the title three times, but in each of the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.
This season it looks like they could make another run at an NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.