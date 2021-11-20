Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Here's The Photos Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted
    Publish date:

    Here's The Photos Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Friday. Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best team in the NBA with a 14-2 record to start the season.
    Author:

    Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Friday. Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the best team in the NBA with a 14-2 record to start the season.

    The Golden State Warriors have been incredible to start the new NBA season with a 14-2 record in their first 16 games. 

    On Friday, Steph Curry sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and the Cavs in Cleveland on Thursday. 

    On Friday they were in Detroit to play the second night of a back-to-back against the Pistons, but Curry had been ruled out for the game with a hip injury. However, the Warriors still won the game 105-102. 

    The Warriors made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won the title three times, but in each of the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs. 

    This season it looks like they could make another run at an NBA Finals. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17190429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195300_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic Absence Proves Problematic: Chicago Bulls Go Into Denver And Knock Off The Nuggets

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17194677_168388303_lowres
    News

    No Steph Curry, No Problem?

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17194732_168388303_lowres
    News

    No Kevin Durant, No Problem?

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Host The Mavs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steve Nash Spoke About Kevin Durant's Injury Before The Nets Play The Magic

    2 hours ago