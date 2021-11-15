Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hornets

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night 106-102 in North Carolina.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 11-2 on the season, and ended their seven-game winning streak.

However, their record is still the best in the entire NBA even after the loss to the Hornets.

After the game, Steph Curry spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"Offensively it was a tough night," Curry said postgame to reporters. "Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well from three."

Curry had 24 points, six rebounds and ten assists, but shot just 7-22 from the field and 3-13 from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Hornets improved to 8-7.

