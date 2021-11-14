Check Out This Amazing Picture From The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. There was an amazing photo of Curry that was captured from the game.
    The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (11-1), and on Friday night they defeated the Chicago Bulls in blowout fashion by a score of 119-93. 

    Steph Curry had an outstanding 40 points, four rebounds and five assists in the game.

    During the game, Curry hit three-pointer and before the shot went in, he pointed at a fan, and there is a viral photo of the moment that can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of photographer Jordan Jimenez . 

    The video of the play can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    The Warriors are off to this impressive start while also not having five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman not play any games yet this season. 

    On Sunday, the Warriors are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. 

