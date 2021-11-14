Check Out This Amazing Picture From The Warriors Win Over The Bulls

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (11-1), and on Friday night they defeated the Chicago Bulls in blowout fashion by a score of 119-93.

Steph Curry had an outstanding 40 points, four rebounds and five assists in the game.

During the game, Curry hit three-pointer and before the shot went in, he pointed at a fan, and there is a viral photo of the moment that can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of photographer Jordan Jimenez .

The video of the play can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

The Warriors are off to this impressive start while also not having five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman not play any games yet this season.

On Sunday, the Warriors are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

