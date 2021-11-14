Viral Photo Of Steph Curry? Check Out This Amazing Picture From The Warriors Win Over The Bulls On Friday
The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (11-1), and on Friday night they defeated the Chicago Bulls in blowout fashion by a score of 119-93.
Steph Curry had an outstanding 40 points, four rebounds and five assists in the game.
During the game, Curry hit three-pointer and before the shot went in, he pointed at a fan, and there is a viral photo of the moment that can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of photographer Jordan Jimenez .
The video of the play can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
The Warriors are off to this impressive start while also not having five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman not play any games yet this season.
On Sunday, the Warriors are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.