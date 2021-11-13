Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Golden State Warriors Win Over The Chicago Bulls
    The Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and Steph Curry had a sensational shot in the first half.
    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93 in California on Friday night to advance to an 11-1 record, which is the best in the NBA.

    Coming into the game the Bulls had been tied with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference, but have now fallen to 8-4. 

    During the first half of Friday's game, two-time MVP Steph Curry hit a remarkable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Curry has been off to a sensational start to the new season, and there is a good chance if he and the Warriors keep it up he could be holding his third MVP trophy at the end of the regular season. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

