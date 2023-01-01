Skip to main content

Arsenal End 2022 Seven Points Clear Of Man City In Premier League Title Race

Arsenal ended 2022 seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners beat Brighton 4-2 in the last EPL game of the calendar year, shortly after title rivals City had slipped up by drawing 1-1 with Everton.

Arsenal never looked like dropping points at the AMEX Stadium after taking the lead inside the second minute courtesy of Bukayo Saka's sixth EPL goal of the season.

Goals from Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah either side of half-time put Arsenal 3-0 up before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for Brighton.

Odegaard then produced a brilliant assist as Gabriel Martinelli made it 4-1.

Evan Ferguson scored the final EPL goal of 2022 but it was not enough top stop the Gunners moving onto 43 points after just 16 games.

Arsenal players pictured celebrating during a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve in 2022

City finished the year with 36 points from 16 games.

Erling Haaland fired City ahead at the Etihad Stadium with his 21st EPL goal but Everton hit back when Demarai Gray scored spectacularly from Everton's only shot on target.

Newcastle ended the year in third place despite ending 2022 by drawing 0-0 with Leeds United at St James' Park.

How Top Of Premier League Table Looked When 2022 Ended

This is how the top six looked in the EPL table at the end of 2022.

TeamPWDL+-GDPts

1. Arsenal

16

14

1

1

40

14

26

43

2. Man City

16

11

3

2

44

16

28

36

3. Newcastle

17

9

7

1

32

11

21

34

4. Man Utd

16

10

2

4

24

20

4

32

5. Tottenham

16

9

3

4

33

23

10

30

6. Liverpool

16

8

4

4

33

19

14

28

