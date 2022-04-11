Atletico Madrid Must Cancel Tickets After UEFA Orders 5,000 Empty Seats Vs Man City

Atletico Madrid have been left with a logistical nightmare after being slapped with a punishment by UEFA for the "discriminatory behavior" of some of their fans.

Multiple Atletico supporters were pictured performing Nazi salutes at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium during last week's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

An investigation was launched following the match, which City won 1-0, and the UEFA Appeals Body has since ordered Atletico to close part of their stadium.

UEFA also charged Atletico with the throwing of objects by fans.

The order is immediate and applies to Atletico's next Champions League home game, which is the quarter-final second leg against City on Wednesday.

Atletico must leave at least 5,000 seats unfilled at their 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano, but all bar around 100 general tickets for the game have already been sold.

Therefore, Atletico are faced with the problem of having to cancel previously issued tickets in order to comply with the UEFA order.

A statement issued by UEFA on Monday also explained that Atletico must display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism” and the UEFA logo at Wednesday's game with City.