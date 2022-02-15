Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

Dean Henderson has said that an online rumor suggesting he may have previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse is "hurtful and totally false".

British newspaper The Sun published a story over the weekend reporting that a Premier League footballer, who they could not name for legal reasons, was arrested by police in 2019 on suspicion of attacking his girlfriend.

The Sun claimed that the mystery player, who is also said to have sent abusive messages, reached a financial settlement with the woman to avoid court action.

In their report The Sun said that the player in question was "tipped for international honours".

This tiny piece of information then led to fans attempting to guess the identify of the footballer in the story.

A rumor spread on Twitter linking 24-year-old Henderson, who has one England cap to his name, to the article.

These rumors caused upset to Henderson and his family, prompting him to publish a statement in a bid to stop them.

"Can't believe I'm having to do this but I'd just like to address the rumours that have come to light in the last couple of days," Henderson wrote on his Instagram story.

"There are some sad people in the world that have attached my name to such inappropriate, hurtful and totally false news stories.

"I have a family who have even affected by this so wanted to put the rumours to bed and move on."