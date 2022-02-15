Skip to main content

Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

Dean Henderson has said that an online rumor suggesting he may have previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse is "hurtful and totally false".

British newspaper The Sun published a story over the weekend reporting that a Premier League footballer, who they could not name for legal reasons, was arrested by police in 2019 on suspicion of attacking his girlfriend.

The Sun claimed that the mystery player, who is also said to have sent abusive messages, reached a financial settlement with the woman to avoid court action.

In their report The Sun said that the player in question was "tipped for international honours".

This tiny piece of information then led to fans attempting to guess the identify of the footballer in the story.

A rumor spread on Twitter linking 24-year-old Henderson, who has one England cap to his name, to the article.

These rumors caused upset to Henderson and his family, prompting him to publish a statement in a bid to stop them.

"Can't believe I'm having to do this but I'd just like to address the rumours that have come to light in the last couple of days," Henderson wrote on his Instagram story.

"There are some sad people in the world that have attached my name to such inappropriate, hurtful and totally false news stories.

"I have a family who have even affected by this so wanted to put the rumours to bed and move on."

Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021

Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021

Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021
News

Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

just now
Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Ralf Rangnick Urges Man United To Chase Christopher Nkunku This Summer

40 minutes ago
Paul Pogba pictured during Man United's game with Southampton on February 12, 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: PSG Ready To Pay Big Money For Paul Pogba But He's In No Rush To Sign

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi holds up his Barcelona shirt in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring at the Bernabeu in 2017
Watch

Lionel Messi's Career Against Real Madrid In Numbers And Moving Pictures

15 hours ago
Christian Eriksen is seen clapping as he is presented as a Brentford player ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on February 12, 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Mark Brentford Debut With An Assist

16 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured encouraging his Man United players in their Premier League game at Burnley in February 2022
Features

Where Would Man Utd Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

17 hours ago
Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Rafael Leao Linked With Arsenal And Newcastle After Superb Start To 2022

18 hours ago
Players pictured leaving the field after Brazil vs Argentina was suspended in September 2021
News

Spurs Duo & Aston Villa Pair Receive International Bans After COVID Chaos Last Year

19 hours ago
Ronald Araujo pictured in action for Barcelona at Espanyol in February 2022
Watch

(Video) Barca Boss Xavi Not Happy With Araujo Over Espanyol Taunts

20 hours ago