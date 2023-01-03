Skip to main content

Domino's Pizza Trolls Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Loss At Brentford

Domino's Pizza mocked Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez via its UK Twitter account on Monday night.

Liverpool had just lost 3-1 at Brentford after Nunez had endured another frustrating game in front of goal.

After the match, Domino's Pizza UK tweeted a photo of Nunez alongside the message: "Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start".

Nunez has been guilty of missing a lot of chances since moving to Liverpool from Benfica last summer.

The Uruguayan has attempted 55 shots in the Premier League this season but scored just five goals.

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have recorded more EPL shots than Nunez this season and they have all scored more goals.

Darwin Nunez pictured after Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford in January 2023

Darwin Nunez pictured after Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford

