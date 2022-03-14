Ex-Referee Says Kai Havertz Should've Been Sent Off Before Scoring Chelsea Winner Vs Newcastle

Kai Havertz scored the winning goal as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Sunday but should he have been sent off earlier in the match?

Newcastle defender Dan Burn was on the receiving end of a Havertz elbow during the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz, who later netted in the 89th minute, was only shown a yellow card.

Speaking after the match, center-back Burn said: "I thought it was a sending off. I can guarantee if it was the other way round I wouldn't have been on the pitch."

"That's what happens when you come to the big grounds, you probably don't get the rub of the green sometimes."

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett also thought that Havertz should have seen red.

"This is a red card for deliberate use of the elbow," he tweeted.

That was not the only decision that Hackett believes referee David Coote and VAR official John Brookes got wrong at Stamford Bridge.

Hackett also reckons Newcastle were denied a clear penalty when Trevoh Chalobah brought down Jacob Murphy.

Coote waved away Newcastle's protests before VAR Brookes deemed, after only an initial check, that the on-field referee had not made a clear and obvious error.

"David Coote is having a bit of a mare," wrote Hackett. "Havertz should have received a red card for his high elbow into the face of Newcastle's Burns.

"In the second half Chelsea's number 14 holds the shirt of his opponent then pushes him over with left arm. Penalty kick to Newcastle not awarded."

Despite Newcastle's defeat, Eddie Howe's side still ended the weekend a healthy nine points clear of the relegation zone.