How Premier League Title Could Be Decided By Man City Vs Liverpool Play-Off In Week 39

The Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool looks set to go right down to the final day of the season.

But there is a scenario that would see it go beyond the 38th matchweek.

If Liverpool win their remaining two games and City drop three points by losing one of theirs then both teams would finish on 92 points.

Goal difference would then be used to separate them.

If they finished their 38-game season with equal goal differences, then the team who had scored more goals would be crowned champions.

As City and Liverpool have such similar records at the time of writing, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they could finish with exactly the same points, goal difference and number of goals scored.

The third criteria for sorting would usually be their head-to-head record, but that is guaranteed to be level after both of their EPL meetings this season ended 2-2.

So if City and Liverpool end the season level on points, goal difference and goals scored then the destination of the Premier League title will be decided in a play-off.

It would be a one-off match at a neutral venue, with extra time and a penalty shootout if needed.

A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022

This is the prize that Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for

The main issue would be when to fit the game into an already packed calendar.

Matchweek 38 of the Premier League season will take place on Sunday, May 22.

Liverpool are then in action in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

A Premier League play-off would likely have to take place on Wednesday, May 25, which would be a logistical nightmare in terms of planning at such short notice.

The reason that the play-off would need to happen before the Champions League final is because there is an international window starting on June 1 and it does not end until June 14.

The UEFA Nations League begins during this period but the biggest international fixtures are arguably the outstanding World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland play Ukraine on June 1, with the winner facing Wales four days later for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022
