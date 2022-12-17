Skip to main content

Real Madrid Eliminated From Women's Champions League After Losing To PSG

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League during the group stage.

A 2-1 loss at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday saw Real fall five points behind the French side with just one more round of fixtures remaining.

Elsewhere in Group A, Chelsea beat Vllaznia 4-0 in Albania to stay three points above PSG - and move eight clear of Real.

Chelsea had beaten Real 2-0 in London earlier this season. They drew 1-1 in Madrid.

Real reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, before losing 8-3 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Barcelona.

An action shot from PSG's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League

After this week's group games, we now know seven of the eight teams that will compete in this season's quarter-finals.

They are Chelsea, PSG, Wolfsburg, Roma, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The last spot in the final eight will be taken by Lyon or Juventus.

Reigning champions Lyon will progress as long as they do not lose at home to Juve next Wednesday.

