Xavi's Glowing Aubameyang Praise Sparks Celebrity Arsenal Fan To Question Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his sixth goal in six games to help Barcelona thrash Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday.

His arrival at Barca has coincided with a significant upturn in the team's form.

Barca had only won one of their previous four games before Aubameyang joined.

But since he made his debut, Xavi Hernandez's side have won six of their nine games, drawn three and lost zero.

Speaking after Sunday's win, manager Xavi hailed the former Arsenal striker as a "gift" from above.

As quoted by Metro, Xavi said: "Auba has practically been a gift from heaven.

"He is a positive player. He has come into the dressing room very well. He adapts well to the team, he creates scoring chances, he scores, he presses. It is a privilege to train him."

Aubameyang left Arsenal on February 1 under a bit of a cloud.

He was released to join Barca on a free transfer after being dropped and stripped of his role as captain by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna in March 2022

Since losing Aubameyang, Arsenal's form has improved too.

Arsenal did not win once in their previous five games prior to Aubameyang's departure - although he did not play in any of those matches.

The Gunners have won all five of their matches since Aubameyang left the club.

Many Arsenal fans have therefore moved on quite quickly, but not Piers Morgan.

Former American Idol judge Morgan took to Twitter on Sunday night, after Barca's win over Osasuna had followed on from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Leicester.

Morgan wrote: "Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we're so much better without Aubameyang & they're so glad he’s gone.

"Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you ⁦@Auba."

Aubameyang replied and said: "Thanks Piers but sometimes everyone benefits from a separation".

He added that the "most important" thing is that "everyone is happy now", before admitting he "had good times" at Arsenal that he will not forget.

Morgan quote-retweeted Aubameyang's reply and said: "Classy response, as I would expect from you, Pierre-Emerick, but for the record: I'm not happy."

Morgan later tagged Arteta in a post that highlighted Xavi's glowing praise of Aubameyang.

"I'm confused. I thought Aubameyang was an unprofessional uncontrollable nightmare," he wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Arteta did not write back.

Xavi's Glowing Aubameyang Praise Sparks Celebrity Arsenal Fan To Question Mikel Arteta

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago

