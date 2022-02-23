Skip to main content

"Arsenal Want Him": Journalist On €120m La Liga Star Who Mikel Arteta Could Set Free

Arsenal are said to be keen on signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese playmaker became one of the most expensive soccer stars of all time when he moved to Atletico from Benfica in 2019.

He had averaged a goal or assist every 79 minutes in his breakout season in the Portuguese league in 2018/19, but he has been unable to reach that level in Spain.

Felix has not been a complete failure in Madrid. After all, he was part of Diego Simeone's team that won La Liga last season.

But his attacking production stats have dropped to a goal or assist ever 165 minutes in Spain's top league.

From the outside it does appear that Simeone's rigid tactical plans are not a great fit for Felix, who loves being given the license to attack with freedom.  

One person who still believes in Felix and would be willing to set him free in their attack is reportedly Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix pictured during a game at Osasuna in February 2022

Joao Felix has not fully lived up to expectation at Atletico Madrid after his move from Benfica

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, Arteta has highlighted Felix as an ideal transfer target.

Inda believes that Atletico would be willing to sell to the Gunners too, although he won't be cheap, with Simeone eying Valencia's Goncalo Guedes to replace the 22-year-old.

"Joao Felix is a very good player. Arsenal want him," Inda told El Chiringuito.

"Simeone, if he continues, wants to bring in Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Felix for Guedes.

"The problem Atletico have is that he cost €120m, and getting that back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League."

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix pictured during a game at Osasuna in February 2022
Transfer Talk

"Arsenal Want Him": Journalist On €120m La Liga Star Who Mikel Arteta Could Set Free

By Robert Summerscales
29 seconds ago
Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola shake hands after Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City in February 2022
News

Highest Paid Premier League Managers Named

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Fred pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Fred Says Man United Manager Situation Is "Strange" And "A Little Bit Bad"

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in November 2021
Transfer Talk

Man United Target Christopher Nkunku Valued Higher Than Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
17 hours ago
Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City in October 2021
Watch

Arsenal's Fish & Chips Advert Goes Viral As Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Video Mocking Leicester Fans

By Robert Summerscales
18 hours ago
Christian Pulisic slides on his knees after scoring for Chelsea against Lille
Watch

Christian Pulisic Hits His 6th UCL Goal But Misses The Griddy As Chelsea Beat Lille

By Robert Summerscales
19 hours ago
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal for Juventus against Villarreal
News

Dusan Vlahovic Nets 33 Secs Into UCL Debut For Juventus To Show Arsenal & Spurs What They're Missing

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Harry Kane holds his back during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City in February 2022
News

Antonio Conte's "One Leg" Harry Kane Joke Highlights Why Tottenham Star Is So Injury Prone

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (right) celebrates a goal with Eder Militao for Real Madrid against Elche in October 2021
News

Real Madrid Wish To Insert €1 Billion Release Clauses In New Contracts For Brazil Duo

By Robert Summerscales
22 hours ago