"Arsenal Want Him": Journalist On €120m La Liga Star Who Mikel Arteta Could Set Free

Arsenal are said to be keen on signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese playmaker became one of the most expensive soccer stars of all time when he moved to Atletico from Benfica in 2019.

He had averaged a goal or assist every 79 minutes in his breakout season in the Portuguese league in 2018/19, but he has been unable to reach that level in Spain.

Felix has not been a complete failure in Madrid. After all, he was part of Diego Simeone's team that won La Liga last season.

But his attacking production stats have dropped to a goal or assist ever 165 minutes in Spain's top league.

From the outside it does appear that Simeone's rigid tactical plans are not a great fit for Felix, who loves being given the license to attack with freedom.

One person who still believes in Felix and would be willing to set him free in their attack is reportedly Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Joao Felix has not fully lived up to expectation at Atletico Madrid after his move from Benfica IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, Arteta has highlighted Felix as an ideal transfer target.

Inda believes that Atletico would be willing to sell to the Gunners too, although he won't be cheap, with Simeone eying Valencia's Goncalo Guedes to replace the 22-year-old.

"Joao Felix is a very good player. Arsenal want him," Inda told El Chiringuito.

"Simeone, if he continues, wants to bring in Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Felix for Guedes.

"The problem Atletico have is that he cost €120m, and getting that back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League."