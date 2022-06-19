Skip to main content

Real Madrid To Sign Erling Haaland For €150m If He Passes Two-Year Man City Medical

Erling Haaland is likely to sign for Real Madrid in 2024 if he passes a two-year medical examination in the Premier League.

Haaland, 21, signed a five-year contract with Manchester City this summer after sealing a move from Borussia Dortmund.

But according to AS, that contract can be bought out for €150 million after two years.

Haaland has had similar buy-out clauses in his previous contracts - hence why City were able to sign him for just €60m from Dortmund.

Real are expected to make their move for Haaland in 2024 providing he is in good shape physically.

Although Haaland's goal record is freakishly impressive, his injury record is slightly concerning.

Haaland missed 28 Dortmund games between 2020 and 2022 with range of injuries, including muscular problems, as well as knee and hip issues.

Erling Haaland pictured grimacing during Dortmund's game with Hertha Berlin in May 2022

Erling Haaland missed 28 games through injury during his Dortmund career

Real are reportedly keen to establish whether Haaland's injury issues early in his career have been due to bad luck or if they are a warning sign of things to come.

Providing Haaland's injury record improves during the next two seasons, 2024 looks like an ideal time for him to move to Madrid.

Karim Benzema will be 36 by then and Real should therefore be ready to hand over his no.9 jersey to Haaland.

