Anthony Elanga Scores Man Utd's 500th UCL Level Goal With 1st Touch In Knockout Phase

Anthony Elanga scored Manchester United's 500th goal in the European Cup as the teenager helped earn a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.

Elanga had never before featured in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.

But he made an instant impact after coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute to replace Marcus Rashford.

United had not registered a single shot on target before Elanga scored with his first touch of the ball.

Nineteen-year-old Elanga ran onto a Bruno Fernandes through pass before placing the ball into the far corner of Jan Oblak's goal.

Elanga's goal saw United become just the fourth team in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 500 goals.

Real Madrid have scored more than double United's tally with 1,001, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona have netted 760 and 624 respectively.

Anthony Elanga celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal for Manchester United IMAGO/Marc Niemeyer

United's equalizer came against the run of play.

Atletico had looked good value for their 1-0 lead, which they had held from the seventh minute when Joao Felix beat David de Gea with a superb diving header.

The second leg of this last 16 tie will take place at Old Trafford on March 15.

Elanga has now scored three goals this season, with them all coming in away games - at Brentford, Leeds and now Spanish champions Atletico.