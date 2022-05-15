Skip to main content

Watch West Ham's Jarrod Bowen Score Twice Against Man City To Make Liverpool Dream

Liverpool fans had barely gotten over celebrating winning the FA Cup when Jarrod Bowen had them jumping for joy again at the weekend.

Less than 24 hours after Liverpool's penalty-shootout win over Chelsea at Wembley, all eyes turned to the London Stadium where West Ham United were hosting Manchester City in the Premier League.

City went into the game three points and seven goals ahead of Liverpool in the EPL title battle.

But Jarrod Bowen scored twice to give West Ham a 2-0 lead at half time.

Bowen's first arrived on 24 minutes when he raced onto a hooked Pablo Fornals pass before dribbling around City keeper Ederson.

City were dominant in terms of possession with 78% of the ball in the first half.

But with Fernandinho playing at center-back in a patched-up defense, Pep Guardiola's men looked vulnerable.

That vulnerability allowed Bowen to pounce again seconds before half time.

Michail Antonio flicked a pass to Bowen, who was played onside by Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he held his nerve to drill a low show past Ederson.

Jarrod Bowen pictured scoring for West Ham against Manchester City in May 2022

Jarrod Bowen pictured scoring for West Ham against Manchester City

Jarrod Bowen pictured scoring for West Ham against Manchester City in May 2022
