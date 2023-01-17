Skip to main content

Watch Harvey Elliott Score Stunning FA Cup Solo Goal For Liverpool At Wolves

Harvey Elliott scored the best goal of his fledgling career on Tuesday night to give Liverpool an early lead at Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay.

The teenager dribbled with the ball from inside the Liverpool half before arrowing a stunning long-range effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

Watch Elliott's wonder goal below.

Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round

Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves

Elliott's goal came in the 13th minute at Molineux Stadium.

Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
