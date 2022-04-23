Skip to main content

Why Granit Xhaka's Goal Was Not Disallowed For Offside Explained But Tim Howard Says "Poor Decision"

Granit Xhaka made sure of Arsenal's victory over Manchester United on Saturday with a thunderous long-range strike.

But despite the emphatic nature of the goal, it was checked by the VAR.

That is because Eddie Nketiah had been stood in an offside position when Xhaka unleashed his shot and the Arsenal forward appeared to be obscuring the view of United keeper David de Gea.

A slo-mo replay even showed that De Gea needed to lean to his right to see past Nketiah, before diving to his left to try to stop Xhaka's shot.

David de Gea tries to look around Eddie Nketiah as Granit Xhaka shoots to score for Arsenal against Manchester United

David de Gea tries to look around Eddie Nketiah as Granit Xhaka shoots to score for Arsenal against Manchester United

But the goal was given and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited explained why in a statement to NBC.

The PGMOL, who are responsible for professional referees in England, said that the goal stood because United defender Victor Lindelof was also in De Gea's line of sight and the distance between the keeper and Nketiah was sufficient for it not to be a distraction.

Former United and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard did not agree with the PGMOL's explanation.

De Gea was seen complaining to the referee and Howard said: "He's got every right to be upset because the fact of the matter is that Nketiah is offside. I think it's a poor decision."

Howard claimed that had Nketiah not been where he was then De Gea would have simply trusted Lindelof to cover the right side of the goal.

But Howard added: "The distance for me isn't a safe distance, as the explanation says. 

"Nketiah is in an offside position. David de Gea has to look around him. If it was just Lindelof, he wouldn't look around his defender, so poor decision."

Lindelof had started alongside Raphael Varane in a back four for United after captain Harry Maguire was dropped.

Nuno Tavares gave Arsenal an early lead, which was then doubled by a Bukayo Saka penalty kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave United hope with his 100th Premier League goal, before Bruno Fernandes missed the target from the game's second penalty.

Xhaka then sealed a 3-1 win with his first EPL goal since December 2020.

David de Gea tries to look around Eddie Nketiah as Granit Xhaka shoots to score for Arsenal against Manchester United
Watch

Why Granit Xhaka's Goal Was Not Disallowed For Offside Explained But Tim Howard Says "Poor Decision"

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating a penalty miss by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in April 2022
Watch

Aaron Ramsdale Goes Full Martin Keown In Celebration After Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in April 2022
Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100th EPL Goal With Gesture To Late Baby Son

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Arsenal fans pictured clapping for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United in April 2022
News

Arsenal Fans Produce Another Minute's Applause For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Harry Maguire pictured arriving at Turf Moor ahead of Manchester United's game with Burnley in February 2022
News

Confirmed: Harry Maguire Dropped From Man United Starting XI To Face Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in April 2022
News

Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad But Four Defenders Suffer Injuries

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured holding his new baby daughter as he sits alongside Georgina Rodriguez and their family
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates With Family Photo As Georgina Rodriguez & Baby Daughter Come Home

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Police Search Harry Maguire's Home After Bomb Threat Sent To Manchester United Captain

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Supporting Him After Loss Of His Baby Son

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022