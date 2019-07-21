Washington
Nationals Nationals 52-46
1
July 21, 2019 - Final
Joe Ross
vs
Kevin Gausman
Atlanta
Braves Braves 60-41
7
July 21, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Was
Nationals
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 1
Atl
Braves
 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 7 11 0
WP
Gausman
3-5, 5.71
LP
Ross
0-2, 9.45
Home Runs
Acuna Jr. 1 (24)
Donaldson 1 (23)
WP Gausman Atl (3-5)
LP Ross Was (0-2)

Gausman makes strong return from IL as Braves beat Nats 7-1

ATLANTA (AP) Kevin Gausman showed he has the potential to add stability to the Atlanta Braves' rotation.

Just like last year.

Gausman pitched into the eighth inning after missing more than a month, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 on Sunday night to protect their NL East lead.

Atlanta acquired Gausman from Baltimore at the 2018 trade deadline and he won five games with a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts for the Braves. The right-hander had a bloated 6.21 ERA in 13 starts this year before landing on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. But he was sharp in his first major league outing since June 10.

Gausman (3-5) allowed five hits and one run in seven-plus innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

''Hopefully he does for us what he did a year ago,'' said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, explaining Gausman's return from the IL ''would be like making a trade.''

The Braves' rotation has endured some turnover, making Gausman's strong start especially important 10 days before the trade deadline. The team sent struggling 2018 All-Star Mike Foltynewicz to Triple-A Gwinnett and moved Sean Newcomb to the bullpen in the first half while more recently losing Max Fried to the IL with a finger blister.

Gausman said ''every guy here is pitching well'' and added: ''I just hope to be another guy on that long list.''

Nick Markakis hit a two-run single in the first off Joe Ross (0-2). Donaldson added his sixth-inning homer off Ross and a run-scoring single in the seventh. Acuna launched a two-run homer off Kyle McGowin in the eighth.

Following a split of the four-game series, the first-place Braves still lead the Nationals by 6 1/2 games.

''We had chances to especially win three of them, if not all four,'' Washington infielder Brian Dozier said.

Added manager Dave Martinez: ''You were hoping to make up a couple games.''

Gausman had good control of his fastball and didn't need to experiment with a curve he worked on during his minor league rehab assignment.

He did not allow a runner to reach second base until the eighth, when he was pulled after giving up singles to Dozier and Kurt Suzuki to open the inning. Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra's bloop single off Anthony Swarzak drove in Dozier.

Ross, recalled from Triple-A Fresno before the game, allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Freddie Freeman had three hits and an RBI for Atlanta.

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles raced in toward the infield to make a diving catch of Dansby Swanson's shallow fly in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman left with an apparent right foot injury following an infield single in the second. Zimmerman, who missed 53 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot this season, showed obvious discomfort while running down the line. ''Same foot, same sort of thing,'' said Zimmerman, scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. ... RHP Austin Voth was a candidate to start the game before he was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, with right biceps tendinitis.

Braves: RHP Patrick Weigel was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

END OF THE ROAD

The loss by Ross snapped a string of 27 consecutive starts without a defeat for Washington's starting pitchers since a loss by Stephen Strasburg on June 15. It was the longest streak since the 1916 New York Giants.

STREAK STATUS

Acuna singled up the middle but was thrown out at second by Robles to end the second inning. Acuna, who also walked in the seventh before his homer one inning later, has reached safely in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. Acuna didn't extend his streak of stolen bases in five straight games.

SCHERZER UPDATE

Washington ace Max Scherzer (mid-back strain) could come off the 10-day injured list and return to the rotation Thursday against Colorado. Martinez said Scherzer ''felt good'' after he ''let it go pretty good'' while throwing in the outfield. Scherzer is expected to throw a bullpen Monday that could determine his status for Thursday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-1, 3.50 ERA) starts when Washington opens a home series against Colorado on Monday night.

Braves: Following an off day, LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.58) will start Tuesday night's opener of a two-game series against Kansas City. Keuchel is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The Nationals have won 13 of their last 17 while posting an NL-leading 2.72 ERA since June 25. In those 17 games since June 25, the Nats have allowed two runs or less 10 times, tied with the A's for the most in the majors.
  • The Nationals' last 17 games came against the Marlins, Tigers, Royals, Phillies and Orioles. The combined .379 winning percentage of those teams — based on their current records — was the easiest strength of schedule since June 25. The Nats' next 17 games come against the Braves, Rockies, Dodgers and Diamondbacks — teams with a .565 winning percentage — the highest in MLB between July 18-August 4.
  • Mike Soroka, who is scheduled to start Friday, tossed seven shutout innings in Sunday's 4-1 win at San Diego. Since losing his season debut, Soroka is 10-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last 15 starts to become the first Braves starter to win 10 consecutive decisions since Greg Maddux in 2001.
  • Stephen Strasburg, who takes the ball in the opener, has won each of his two starts against the Braves this season. Since 2000, only Cole Hamels (16) has more victories over the Braves than Strasburg's 13.
  • Anthony Rendon is slashing .464/.531/.821 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI and six runs during a seven-game road hitting streak. On the season, the All-Star third baseman leads the NL in OBP (.507) and slugging percentage (1.049) when leading off an inning (min. 60 PAs).

