Atlanta
Braves Braves 79-52
9
August 24, 2019 - Final
Josh Tomlin
vs
Brad Brach
New York
Mets Mets 67-62
5
August 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 2 9 11 0
NYM
Mets
 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 11 1
WP
Tomlin
2-1, 4.10
LP
Brach
4-4, 6.31
Home Runs
Albies 1 (19)
Freeman 1 (35)
Donaldson 1 (30)
Alonso 1 (41)
WP Tomlin Atl (2-1)
LP Brach NYM (4-4)

Cervelli sparks Braves to 9-5 win over Mets in Atlanta debut

NEW YORK (AP) Just about every newcomer to the Atlanta Braves has made an immediate impact lately.

Francisco Cervelli fit right in Saturday night.

The newly signed catcher had three hits and three RBIs in his Atlanta debut, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-5 for their seventh straight victory.

''He was excited about getting here - and it showed,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and recent addition Billy Hamilton dashed home with another run on the play thanks to a mental lapse by Mets left fielder J.D. Davis.

Freddie Freeman launched his career-high 35th home run in the ninth. Freeman, who began the day leading the majors in RBIs, increased his season total to 105.

Along with Cervelli and Hamilton, substitute shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria was picked up off the scrap heap (from the Mets) not long ago. That trio and three key relievers acquired at the July 31 trade deadline have given the Braves a huge boost over the past two nights and beyond.

''All the new guys were - golly!'' Snitker said.

Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson also went deep for the NL East leaders, each connecting on a solo shot in the third off starter Zack Wheeler. Atlanta improved to 10-5 this year against the Mets, who remained two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Rookie slugger Pete Alonso matched a Mets record with his 41st home run, a three-run shot that put New York ahead 5-4 in the fifth after trailing 4-0. But third baseman Todd Frazier was unable to snag Cervelli's hard one-hopper in the sixth, a two-base error that led to Cervelli scoring the tying run on Rafael Ortega's single.

After recovering from yet another concussion, Cervelli played his first major league game since May 25. The veteran backstop stroked a two-run double on the second pitch he saw for a 2-0 lead in the second.

''I was playing like a little kid,'' Cervelli said. ''That's all that matters, man. From now on, just enjoy every game, every opportunity, and do what I have to do.''

He singled his next time up and added an RBI double to deep center in the ninth.

''Hasn't played in three months, comes out and gets three knocks. Just makes it look that easy,'' Hamilton said.

From his knees, Cervelli also threw out Amed Rosario trying to steal second in a tie game in the seventh.

''After he got that hit in the second inning I just said, `Well, just get a new guy every single day,''' Freeman said, adding that the recent additions are energizing the entire clubhouse. ''It's been pretty amazing.''

Cervelli, released Thursday by Pittsburgh, signed with the Braves earlier Saturday to help fill in with Brian McCann on the injured list.

Josh Tomlin (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.

Ortega sparked Atlanta's two-out rally in the eighth with a single against Brad Brach (4-4) that went off the glove of a leaping Jeff McNeil at second base. The speedy Hamilton followed with a pinch-hit single and scored from third when Davis held the ball after Acuna's single and then lobbed it back to the infield, drawing boos from the crowd of 38,300.

''This is definitely fun. I keep getting a chance to play and I keep having fun with it,'' said Hamilton, who hit a go-ahead single in the 14th inning of Friday night's victory for his first hit with Atlanta.

Davis called it a ''helpless'' feeling.''

''That's my fault. I should be throwing into (Rosario at shortstop) right away instead of picking up the runner at first,'' Davis said.

Atlanta starter Max Fried, handed a 4-0 lead and looking for his 15th win, allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 18 games for the Mets, the longest active streak in the majors.

KID DYNAMITE

Alonso had the souvenir ball in a plastic case after becoming the first rookie to tie his team's home run record since Hall of Famer and former Mets broadcaster Ralph Kiner did it for the Pirates with 23 in 1946, according to STATS. Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006) also hit 41 home runs in a season for the Mets.

''It's surreal,'' Alonso said. ''That moment was really special. I couldn't have dreamed it up any better.''

The slugger also has 100 RBIs, making him the first Mets player to reach the plateau since David Wright had 103 in 2010.

''Really cool,'' Alonso said.

SPOTLESS

Atlanta's bullpen has fired 24 consecutive scoreless innings. The relievers are 5-0 with three saves and a 0.34 ERA during the winning streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Dansby Swanson (bruised right foot) was scheduled to play shortstop in his third rehab game at Class A Rome. ... LF-3B Austin Riley (right knee sprain) was set to play left field for the first time on his rehab assignment at Rome.

Mets: McNeil, the NL batting leader, was reinstated from the injured list after missing 10 days with a strained left hamstring. With the score tied, he delivered a pinch-hit double on the first pitch he saw leading off the seventh but was thrown out trying to advance to third on a grounder to shortstop. McNeil remained in the game and singled in the ninth. ... Mets reliever Edwin Diaz, who gave up Freeman's homer, exited with tightness in his back and neck area. He said he doesn't think it's serious. ... Backup catcher Tomas Nido was placed on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and the club selected the contract of veteran catcher Rene Rivera from Triple-A Syracuse. Reserve outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment. ... OF Brandon Nimmo (neck) had a day off on his rehab assignment at Syracuse.

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 4.14 ERA) tries to pitch Atlanta to a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon. LHP Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18) goes for the Mets.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
@
  • The Braves swept the Marlins and have now won five straight, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in each game. They had only held one opponent to three runs or fewer in their previous 14 games.
  • The Mets have also won five straight games, including a sweep of the Indians in their last series. They are 27-10 since the All-Star break, best in MLB, and sit just 1.5 games out of the last NL wild card spot after sitting 11.5 games out of the playoffs entering the break.
  • The Braves are 20-11 against the Mets in New York since 2016, holding them to four runs or fewer in 25 of the 31 games. The Mets' 11-20 record is their second-worst home record against any NL team in that same span (1-8 vs. Dodgers).
  • Freddie Freeman tied a career high with his 34th home run of the season against the Marlins on Thursday. He also needs just two runs and six RBI to tie his career high in runs (102) and RBI (109).
  • Wilson Ramos is on a 16-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in MLB and the third-longest of his career. The only Mets catcher with a longer hit streak was Mike Piazza in 1999 (24) and 2000 (21).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message