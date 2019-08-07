Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 60-56
8
August 7, 2019 - Final
Junior Guerra
vs
Trevor Williams
Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 48-66
3
August 7, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mil
Brewers
 2 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 8 10 2
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 6 2
WP
Guerra
5-3, 3.98
LP
Williams
4-5, 5.06
Home Runs
Hiura 2 (13)
Stallings 1 (3)
WP Guerra Mil (5-3)
LP Williams Pit (4-5)

Hiura hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Pirates 8-3 to complete sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) Keston Hiura found that less thinking resulted in more hitting and an end to his struggles at the plate.

Hiura hit two home runs for the first time in the big league career and drove in three runs Wednesday night, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

''At times where you may have a couple bad games in a row, or a few bad games in a row ... you kind of overanalyze a little bit,'' said Hiura, who had just three hits in his first 21 at-bats in August. ''At the end of the day, it's right in front of you. Just keep it simple.''

Hiura hit a two-run homer with two out in the first inning for an early 2-0 lead. He sent a fastball from Trevor Williams 388 feet over the wall in right-center. His second home run, the 13th of his rookie season, was a solo shot that made the score 6-1 in the fifth. He also had a double in the third inning.

The Brewers moved past the St. Louis Cardinals and into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee entered the series having lost six of seven.

''That's the baseball season, man,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''I'm proud of our guys. There's not going to be quit. There's not going to be feeling sorry for ourselves. ... You look at the standings and it tells you you're right in it.''

The Pirates fell to 4-21 since the All-Star break.

''I'm sure there's some guys in there that are questioning some of the things that are going on as far as why they are not getting the results they want,'' Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ''Overall, we talk about collective effort. We talk about collective fight. ... They just want results. So, we need to play better.''

Junior Guerra (5-3) picked up a second win in as many nights. He allowed one hit and one walk in two innings in relief of Drew Pomeranz, who gave up one run in three innings. Pomeranz was pressed into duty after Zach Davies was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms Monday.

Williams (4-5) allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings after shutting out Milwaukee in 19 straight innings. The Brewers had not scored off Williams since scoring one run on three hits in a 1-0 win on Sept. 19, 2017.

''The guys that hurt me tonight were guys they didn't have last year,'' Williams said. ''It was too many mistakes over the wide part of the plate tonight. I just need to do a better job executing better there.''

Jacob Stallings got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo homer, his third of the season, in the third inning. Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte had RBI singles in the seventh to cut it to 8-3.

YELICH SITS AGAIN

Brewers OF Christian Yelich rested for a second straight day to manage a nagging back injury. He said the issue came after he felt something in his back during Monday's game, where he hit his 38th and 39th homers this season. Yelich considers himself day to day, but manager Craig Counsell said he hopes to have the reigning NL MVP back Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Lorenzo Cain pinch-hit for Guerra in the sixth inning after sustaining a bruised left knee by fouling a ball off himself on Tuesday. He singled past first base, scoring two to put Milwaukee up 8-1, before staying in to play center field.

Pirates: 1B Josh Bell is expected to return to the lineup Friday after being kept out for a second straight day Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.35) will go for his fourth win in his past five starts when he goes against Texas on Friday. His three-game winning streak ended his last time out, on Aug. 3, when he gave up one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 4-1 loss to the Cubs.

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (3-8, 5.35) will look for his first win in more than two months when he takes the mound against St. Louis on Friday. He last won on June 6, allowing one run on six hits in six innings against Atlanta. Archer is 0-3 in 10 starts since.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
@
  • Milwaukee is 9-4 against Pittsburgh this season and needs one win to secure its first season series victory over Pittsburgh since 2015. The Pirates, though, took two of three when these teams last met, after the Brewers won each of the first three series between these teams.
  • The Brewers have lost six of their last seven and have scored four runs or fewer in each of the seven games, the longest active streak in MLB. The Brewers have hit .136 (6/44) with runners in scoring position over this span (since July 28), worst in MLB.
  • The Pirates lost two of three to the Mets and their 4-18 record since the All-Star break is tied with the Tigers for worst in MLB. Pirates' starters have a 6.44 ERA since the break, worst in the NL, and they've allowed 29 home runs, fewer than only the starting pitching of the Yankees (35) and Red Sox (31).
  • Starling Marte homered twice in the last series and his 20 home runs through 100 games of 2019 are now tied for his career high, which he set in 145 games last season. He joins Mike Trout, Ketel Marte and Ramon Laureano as the only primary center fielders with 20+ doubles and home runs this season.
  • In 2019, Mike Moustakas has six home runs, 10 runs and 10 RBI against the Pirates. He is one of seven National Leaguers meeting these marks against any opponent, with teammate Christian Yelich (vs. Cardinals) being one of them.

