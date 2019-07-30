San Francisco
Giants Giants 54-53
2
July 30, 2019 - Final
Tyler Beede
vs
Drew Smyly
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 56-50
4
July 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SF
Giants
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 6 0
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 0
WP
Smyly
1-0, 0.69
LP
Beede
3-5, 5.01
SV
Neris
(19)
Home Runs
Belt 1 (12)
Vogt 1 (5)
Hoskins 1 (23)
WP Smyly Phi (1-0)
LP Beede SF (3-5)
S Neris Phi (19)

Smyly tosses 7 shutout innings, leads Phillies past Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Rhys Hoskins feels a fun vibe in the clubhouse of late, the kind that makes it easier for him to believe the Phillies can make a serious playoff push.

But having a couple of new arms in the rotation just might help a bit more in the pennant race.

Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and Hoskins homered to lead Philadelphia to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The Phillies took the first game of a three-game set between teams in the hunt for an NL wild-card spot. It was the first of seven games the teams will play over the next two weeks, and they could go a long way toward deciding which might play in October.

''We haven't played to our ability yet but the talent is still there,'' Hoskins said.

The Giants had won 12 of 15 and 19 of 24 to jump back into the playoff picture, but couldn't solve Smyly (2-5) in his second start for the Phillies.

''I'm just trying to go a roll, keep hitters off balance and go with it,'' Smyly said.

Smyly allowed a run in six innings in his first start for the Phillies and was just as sharp against the Giants. The 30-year-old Smyly, signed last week after he opted out of a minor league deal with Milwaukee, could be a needed boost to a pitching rotation in flux. Smyly scattered four hits, struck out five and was never in any serious trouble, helping to send the Giants to their seventh straight loss in Philadelphia.

He should have stuck around at least another inning. Nick Pivetta continued to struggle in relief and allowed pinch-hit homers to Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt in the eighth to make it 4-2.

Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth for his 19thth save.

''It's just an off night for our bats,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

With Wednesday's trade deadline looming, the Phillies made a move this week to solidify their rotation for the stretch run when they acquired left-hander Jason Vargas from the New York Mets. The 36-year-old is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. Vargas is 98-95 with a 4.26 ERA in 266 starts and 21 relief appearances with five big league teams. He won 18 games for the Royals in 2017 and was part of their World Series championship team in 2015.

The Phillies beat Atlanta 9-4 on Sunday, and they could look different after the deadline.

''If we get help, we get help,'' Hoskins said. ''If we don't get help, we're still pretty confident that we feel pretty poised to go on a run. It just feels a little different after these couple of wins. It just seems like things are starting to click a little bit. Guys are starting to find their roles.''

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Vargas is likely to make his first start Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Vargas joins a rotation that desperately needs another arm behind Aaron Nola, Vince Velasquez and Jake Arrieta to make a serious playoff push.

''It's a rotation that we're confident gives us a chance,'' Kapler said. ''I believe we'll be battling for a playoff spot till the end.''

They'll battle for now with struggling righty Zach Eflin in the bullpen. The Phillies cleared a spot for Vargas in the rotation by dumping Eflin, who allowed seven or more runs in three of his last four starts, and hope he can work out his problems in relief. Eflin joins fellow former starter Pivetta in the bullpen, and Vince Velasquez just made a return to the rotation after a brief stint as a reliever.

''I still believe wholeheartedly that I'm a starter,'' Eflin said. ''But if that's what the team needs, then I'm going to be there for them. It's ultimately not my decision.''

The Phillies scored twice off Giants starter Tyler Beede (3-5) in the fourth inning and then chased him after with two more runs in the fifth. Beede walked Bryce Harper, and Hoskins followed with a shot to center for his 23rd homer of the year and a 4-0 lead.

NEW GUY

The Phillies signed RHP Blake Parker to a major league contract and RHP Edgar Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. INF Mitch Walding was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: It seems unlikely that RHP David Robertson will return this season from an elbow injury. Kapler said Robertson's rehab had progressed ''at a slower rate than we had hoped.''

UP NEXT

The Phillies send Velasquez (3-5, 4.46 ERA) to the mound against San Francisco RHP Jeff Samardzija (7-8, 3.95 ERA) on Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Giants and Phillies meet for the first time this season after the Giants won all three meetings in San Francisco in 2018 and the Phillies swept a four-game series in Philadelphia. The Phillies have outscored the Giants 46-18 in winning the last six in Philly, and they haven't had a longer home win streak over San Francisco since reeling off eight straight wins from 1990-91.
  • San Francisco took two of three at San Diego over the weekend for its seventh straight series win. This is its longest series win streak since 2012, and it hasn't won eight in a row in a single season since 1968. The Giants have an NL-best 137 runs in July, and the last time they led the league in runs in a calendar month was May 2015 with 148.
  • Mike Yastrzemski went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs on Sunday, and is now slashing .389/.424/.759 with 21 hits, 13 RBI and 12 runs in his last 14 games. The last Giants rookie with at least 20 hits, 13 RBI and 12 runs in a 14-game span was Buster Posey in 2010.
  • Jeff Samardzija is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in July, and hasn't finished a month with a lower ERA since posting a 2.08 in six starts of May 2016. However, in 12 career outings against the Phillies he owns an 8.51 ERA — his worst against any opponent.
  • The Phillies scored nine runs in Sunday's win over the Braves, but their 4.07 runs per game since the All-Star break is still second-worst in the NL (Pirates, 3.53). They've gone 21 straight games without reaching double digits in runs — one shy of their longest such stretch of the season from May 30-June 23.

