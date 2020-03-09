Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

To likely the surprise of very few, shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians have (according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic) “set aside” chats on a possible contract extension that would hopefully keep the young star in Cleveland past 2021.

Lindor still has two years of team control, but many fans have been predicting that the Indians will move the 26-year-old before he hits free agency so the team can get something in return.

The Indians did speak to a number of teams over the winter about Lindor and a potential deal, with the most mentioned suitor for his services being the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the Dodgers couldn’t land Lindor instead went out and acquired Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price in a huge deal.

“We had good conversations, we couldn’t come up with an agreement,” Lindor told The Athletic.

“So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning.”

The Indians have stated in the past that they would like to keep Lindor, and the shortstop has said the same, but considering that any sort of deal to keep him is going to cost the Indians something north of $300 million, keeping him playing in the 216 area code much longer seems like a long shot.

Indians owner Paul Dolan told The Athletic last year that the team is in no position anytime soon to be giving one player a deal worth $300 million, which means that Lindor’s days of wearing the script Indians are likely coming to a close.

Team president Chris Antonetti has spoken out about the team wanting to keep Lindor, and said that the team has made “meaningful efforts” to make it happen.

In years past Lindor has stated that he won’t negotiate with the Indians once they get past the first few days of March, so the news that talks have ended should not necessarily come to a surprise.

It’s still yet another blow to the long term future of the franchise keeping a star, and for fans that want to see Lindor stay in Cleveland for years to come.