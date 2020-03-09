Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

Matt Loede

To likely the surprise of very few, shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians have (according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic) “set aside” chats on a possible contract extension that would hopefully keep the young star in Cleveland past 2021.

Lindor still has two years of team control, but many fans have been predicting that the Indians will move the 26-year-old before he hits free agency so the team can get something in return.

The Indians did speak to a number of teams over the winter about Lindor and a potential deal, with the most mentioned suitor for his services being the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the Dodgers couldn’t land Lindor instead went out and acquired Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price in a huge deal.

“We had good conversations, we couldn’t come up with an agreement,” Lindor told The Athletic.

“So we put that aside and let’s focus on winning.”

The Indians have stated in the past that they would like to keep Lindor, and the shortstop has said the same, but considering that any sort of deal to keep him is going to cost the Indians something north of $300 million, keeping him playing in the 216 area code much longer seems like a long shot.

Indians owner Paul Dolan told The Athletic last year that the team is in no position anytime soon to be giving one player a deal worth $300 million, which means that Lindor’s days of wearing the script Indians are likely coming to a close.

Team president Chris Antonetti has spoken out about the team wanting to keep Lindor, and said that the team has made “meaningful efforts” to make it happen.

In years past Lindor has stated that he won’t negotiate with the Indians once they get past the first few days of March, so the news that talks have ended should not necessarily come to a surprise.

It’s still yet another blow to the long term future of the franchise keeping a star, and for fans that want to see Lindor stay in Cleveland for years to come.

Comments (2)
Richard77
Richard77

What was really they point of all these negotiations? After playing this dance back and forth for the past few weeks, we find out the Indians never even came close to offering anything near market value to Lindor. Surrise, surprise! They HAVE TO TRADE HIM! If not at the deadline, then this offseason. You can NOT let him walk away and get nothing. (Comp. Draft picks equate to nothing)

No. 1-2
Pennypincher
Pennypincher

Lindor wants Indians to spend $120 million on payroll. He’s right. Dolan is bad for baseball. He doesn’t care about winning.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Indians will be in Salt River Fields on Sunday as they will send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to rebound from an 8-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede

There's One Way Bobby Bradley Could Find Himself on the Indians’ Opening Day Roster

Indians prospect Bobby Bradley is getting some cracks at plate appearances this spring with the Tribe, and there's a way that the youngster just may find his way on the team's opening day roster come March 26.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar