Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Francona on Potential Name Change of the Indians: "I Think it's Time to Move Forward"

Matt Loede

The hot button topic of the potential name change of the Cleveland Indians is not going to go away anytime soon.

The team released a statement Friday saying it was considering a name change that would scrap the "Indians" nickname. The statement came after The Athletic first reported that Cleveland was exploring a possible change.

Manager Terry Francona was the latest to weigh in on the subject when he told reporters Sunday that "it's time to move forward" and change the nickname.

“I know in the past I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or Chief Wahoo, I would answer saying I know we are not trying to be disrespectful, and I still feel that way.

“But I don’t think that is a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject, it’s also very delicate, and sometimes I think I lead the American League in errors made in life, which I am not necessarily proud of.

“Even at my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that maybe I have been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better."

The story, as one would imagine, hit Tribe fans hard, with plenty of opinions on both sides, some supporting the change, with others saying they wouldn't watch another game involving Cleveland's MLB franchise if the team name is changed.

The Indians already made one concession with their franchise that plenty of fans had opinions about when they removed Chief Wahoo as their mascot off hats and uniforms before last season.

Now with the potential of changing the name all together, the team may have have a totally new look sooner than later, something that Francona doesn't seem totally opposed to.

Chris (Antonetti) and I and (GM Mike Chernoff) have been talking about this for years, by ourselves," Francona said. "I am glad we are going to be open to listening, that’s probably the most important thing right now, is being willing to listen, not just talk.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills to be Absent This Season, Opts Out to Return to Family

The Indians will be without one of their key components from a coaching staff perspective in 2020, as long time bench coach Brad Mills has opted out for this season, and will be returning to Texas to be with his family, who tragically lost a grandson who drowned earlier this year.

Zach Shafron

Report: Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule to Be Released Monday

Indians fans who have been patiently waiting for the team’s 2020 schedule to be released will be waiting just a little while longer, as Saturday Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the schedule for the Tribe and the rest of the league will be released on Monday.

Matt Loede

There’s Nothing Surprising About the Indians Considering a Name Change

The Indians sent shock waves throughout their fan base on Friday night when they announced that they were exploring looking into possibly no longer being known as the "Indians" and instead changing their name. While there was plenty of debate on both sides if this was/is the right move or not, it really should not come as much of a shock that the team is looking into a name change moving forward.

Casey Drottar

Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Friday the Cleveland Indians announced plans to have meetings to discuss the hot button topic of the possibility of changing the name of the franchise away from "Indians." The move has drawn the ire of many fans, while others think that a move of the name is justified and should have happened sooner.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Announce Plans to Explore Potential Name Change

The baseball franchise in Cleveland has been known as the "Indians" since 1915, and while there's been some unrest about the name over the past few decades, the team has always stuck with their long term name. Now that may change as Friday the team announced they are exploring options to change the name of the franchise on the heels of the Washington Redskins of the NFL doing the same.

Matt Loede

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Sign Three, Roster Pool Up to 58 Players

The Indians continue to tweak their roster as camp opens for the team at Progressive Field as well as in Eastlake at Classic Park. Friday the team inked three players to minor league deals, sending one player to Eastlake and two veteran players to Progressive Field to workout with the Major League Indians.

Matt Loede

Bieber (Again) Slated to Start the Opener for the Indians, Knows a Fast Start is Critical in Short Season

Shane Bieber was on top of the world after being named the Indians opening day starter back in early March, only to see that taken away from him when the pandemic forced the shutdown of Major League Baseball. Now it looks like Bieber again is going to start come opening day, and he knows that a fast start is critical for he and the Indians in a short 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The Cleveland Indians are a fairly healthy bunch as they start spring training 2.0, but one player that is not with the team is outfielder Delino DeShields, who has tested positive for the covid-19 virus and will need a pair of negative tests before he can come to join the team in Cleveland.

Matt Loede

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar