The hot button topic of the potential name change of the Cleveland Indians is not going to go away anytime soon.

The team released a statement Friday saying it was considering a name change that would scrap the "Indians" nickname. The statement came after The Athletic first reported that Cleveland was exploring a possible change.

Manager Terry Francona was the latest to weigh in on the subject when he told reporters Sunday that "it's time to move forward" and change the nickname.

“I know in the past I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or Chief Wahoo, I would answer saying I know we are not trying to be disrespectful, and I still feel that way.

“But I don’t think that is a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject, it’s also very delicate, and sometimes I think I lead the American League in errors made in life, which I am not necessarily proud of.

“Even at my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that maybe I have been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better."



The story, as one would imagine, hit Tribe fans hard, with plenty of opinions on both sides, some supporting the change, with others saying they wouldn't watch another game involving Cleveland's MLB franchise if the team name is changed.

The Indians already made one concession with their franchise that plenty of fans had opinions about when they removed Chief Wahoo as their mascot off hats and uniforms before last season.

Now with the potential of changing the name all together, the team may have have a totally new look sooner than later, something that Francona doesn't seem totally opposed to.

“Chris (Antonetti) and I and (GM Mike Chernoff) have been talking about this for years, by ourselves," Francona said. "I am glad we are going to be open to listening, that’s probably the most important thing right now, is being willing to listen, not just talk.”

