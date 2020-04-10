Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

MLB Looking at Realignment for Shortened 2020 Season with All Games in Arizona and Florida

Matt Loede

While Major League Baseball continues to toy with the idea of all 30 of their teams playing at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, there’s also rumblings of chatter about realigning the divisions should the Florida/Arizona idea take place.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that league officials have sat down over the concept of putting together new divisions for this year only as teams try and get through what will be a shortened season after having to wait for the covid-19 virus to pass across the United States.

According to Nightengale, the American and National Leagues would not exist for 2020, but come back into play when hopefully things get back to normal for the 2021 campaign.

For the 2020 season, the divisions would be realigned based on the geography of their spring training homes.

So who exactly would be in the Indians division based on their playing in Goodyear, Arizona?

The Indians according to the piece would play in the Cactus League West, along with the following four teams – Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels.

It would be interesting to see the Indians and “divisional” play against one team they rarely play (Dodgers), another two they play a few times per season (Reds and Angels) and one that they play an awful lot in the AL Central (White Sox).

Here’s how the standings for such a division would have played out in 2019.

Los Angeles Dodgers 106-56

Cleveland Indians 93-69

Cincinnati Reds 75-87

Chicago White Sox 72-89

Los Angeles Angels 72-90

As pointed out by Nightengale, the Cactus League would showcase teams in Arizona that are all within one hour driving distance of each other.

Here’s the other two Cactus League divisions from the article.

Northeast – Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A’s

Northwest – Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers

Playing the 2020 season in Florida and Arizona would showcase 26 stadiums between both states, with three Major League domed stadiums.

The Indians site for spring training games in Arizona is Goodyear Ballpark, which is shared with the Cincinnati Reds.

With the realignment, teams would play 12 games apiece against their new divisional opponents (48 games) and six games apiece against the other teams in the state (60).

That would equal out a season with 108 games. You would also have one doubleheader per day based on the fact there’s an odd number of teams in each state.

It sounds like any way you break it down, the 2020 season will be played in Arizona in some fashion, and the season would be shortened as well as look different if the AL and NL are on hold for the 2020 campaign.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Forbes Annual Valuation of Franchises Lists the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox as Most Valuable in MLB

Matt Loede

How Chris Perez Turned His Cleveland Tenure Into a Complex Mix of Emotions

For a couple of seasons from 2010 to 2013 former Indians closer Chris Perez was one of the best in the game at shutting the door in the ninth inning. Then in 2013 it all came crashing down as Perez's comments about the fans being 'fair weather' and then being arrested for marijuana possession made it too tough for the team to continue to give Perez the ball.

Matt Loede

MLB’s Plans for the 2020 Season Will Have a Big Impact on Indians’ Cesar Hernández

The Indians are hopeful to have found a steal at second base in Cesar Hernandez, who they signed this offseason. How the 2020 MLB season shapes out is a big indication of how it will impact Hernandez as he enters his first season in Cleveland.

Casey Drottar

The 2005 Indians: A Story of a Team That Truly Was "What If"

The 2005 Cleveland Indians were a team that had talent, swagger and all the ability to be a special team. The club trailed the White Sox late in the season and had a lead in the wild card race, but a final weekend collapse at Progressive Field cost this talented squad a playoff spot.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Cleveland Indians All-Time Top 10 Lifetime Home Run Leaders

The Indians have had plenty of great home run leaders over their franchise history, and today in a video we take a look at the top 10 for the team and some numbers for these players that might just surprise you.

Matt Loede

Relive Some of the Best Indians Television Promos From the Past

Some have been great, some not so much, but if there's one thing over the years you can say about some of the Cleveland Indians television promos of the past is that they are memorable. Today we take a look at some of those promos and rate some of the good to the bad.

Matt Loede

30 Years Ago Today Indians Fans Flocked to Theaters to See the Debut of "Major League"

It's the movie that Indians fans to this day still love - highlighted by Charlie Sheen, the original 'Major League' turns 30 years old today, a movie that gave Tribe fans hope when it appeared there was none, and that movie theater goers cheered at.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Could Start as Early as May in Empty Stadiums in Arizona

Fans are waiting to see when the season is going to start, and a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan says that the league could be playing games as early as May, with all 30 teams playing in empty stadiums in the Phoenix area.

Matt Loede

From 1994-2019: Drafting the Past 26 Years of Cleveland Indians Baseball

There's been plenty of memorable moments and players for the Indians over the last 26 years, and today we take a look at the team's draft history since 1996, and how it measures up and if the team has more or less 'won' those drafts.

T.J. Zuppe

Could the 2020 MLB Season Kickoff at Spring Training Sites in Arizona and Florida with No Fans?

Major League Baseball like the other majors sports leagues remain on hold to get games scheduled and back on the field. One report says that spring training cities in Florida and Arizona could be the key to starting the 2020 season, but that those games would be played in empty stadiums.

Matt Loede