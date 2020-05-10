Cleveland Baseball Insider
Proposal of a "Universal DH" Being Talked About for the 2020 Season, a Rule That Would Benefit the Indians

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball is expected to roll out their first proposal to return to the field on Tuesday, and with it will come a proposal to have a “universal DH” instead of pitchers hitting in 2020.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that MLB and the MLBPA have been chatting about various rule changes for what appears to be an upcoming shortened season to start in July, and one of those rules will be to have a DH in both American League and National League parks.

The report says some of the other more radical rule changes being bantered about include seven-inning doubleheaders and if a game goes 11 innings start with a runner on second base.

There was thought that some of the changes in rules would come about in 2021 or 2022 before the coronavirus shut down the league in mid-March as teams were in the stretch run of spring training.

American League teams already are set when it comes to the DH, so it would be the National League squads that would have to make the proper adjustments.

You can bet that if the rule change does go forward, that a number of NL teams are going to look to add a bat or two via free agency to their roster before the season officially gets underway, with the idea of those players added being potential full-time DH’s for those teams.

A universal DH would benefit the Indians when they play in National League parks, as the team would be able to likely use slugger Franmil Reyes, who likely would be in the role of designated hitter on most nights.

Reyes had dropped about 18 pounds this offseason with the idea of at times playing in right field, and while that still may happen it’s more likely he would spend most gamedays as the DH for the Tribe.

Indians Players Give Honor on Social Media to Their Moms on Mother's Day

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Need to Create Opportunities for Bobby Bradley This Year

The Indians have one of the top power hitting players in the minors in Bobby Bradley. Last season he had a cup of coffee at the Major League level with mixed results, but in 2020 when the season finally gets going, the Tribe should do whatever they can to give him an extended look at the Major League level.

Casey Drottar

Report Says MLB to Propose 80 Game Schedule with Expanded Playoffs for 2020

The 2020 Major League Baseball season already has missed out on six weeks of action due to the covid-19 virus, but reports say there will be a proposal out this week that would include an 80-game schedule with an expanded playoffs from five teams per league to seven, and teams playing in as many home stadiums as possible.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Has Had an Interesting Weekend

Ex-Tribe hurler Trevor Bauer had one heck of a Saturday, from having to solicit help for what he said were 150 bees outside of his garage, to having ESPN put on live television his personal cell phone number, Bauer didn't exactly have a relaxing day.

Matt Loede

Biggest Player Flops in Cleveland Indians History

Over the years the Indians have had plenty of players that were expected to become stars in Major League Baseball. From drafting players high to making trades for players that were supposed to be big contributors for the team, the Indians have had a number of players who just didn't work out for one reason or another. Today we take a look at those players and why they just didn't make it.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Have Yet Another Reason to Regret Not Trading Francisco Lindor

Things have been quiet as of late regarding Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a report on Tuesday from MLB author Keith Law stated that Lindor wanted to go free agency in 2022. The Indians had their chances to move Lindor this past offseason but failed to do it. Now with the latest news that he wants to leave no matter what, the Tribe may regret not moving him.

Casey Drottar

MLB Returning in July is Still the Goal, But It's Far From a Sure Thing

There has been a number of rumors about Major League Baseball starting up with games in July, but after a couple of tweets and stories pointing in the right direction, MLB Insider Jon Heyman said Thursday that a lot of things have to still happen to get games on the field and more so to do it in a safe way for all involved.

Matt Loede

TDISH: One-Time Indians P Kerry Wood K's 20 in Win Over Astros

Kerry Wood was the talk of baseball early in 1998, and on a cold, wet day at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs the rookie was on fire, striking out 20 Astros batters in a 2-0 win over Houston. The one-time Indian needed 122 pitches to do it and the Astros managed just one hit, but it was Wood's day to shine in the winning effort.

Matt Loede

Report : Indians Telling Their Players Prepare for the MLB Season to Start July 1st

A number of start dates have been bantered about for the possible start to a shortened MLB season in 2020, but according to sources there seems to be momentum gaining for a season to begin in home ballparks on July 1st, with a spring training to start on June 10th.

Matt Loede

Baseball Gets Opening Day, In Korean Baseball Organization

Baseball is back, just not exactly what you may have expected. ESPN is broadcasting the Korean Baseball Organization games, and although a lot of remnants of MLB are present, the KBO is unique in its own way.

Matt Loede