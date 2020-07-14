Cleveland Baseball Insider
Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Matt Loede

Tonight in Los Angeles would have been the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star game, a mid-summer classic between the American League and the National League.

As everyone knows by now the game will not be played, as the covid-19 pandemic forced the powers that be in baseball to cancel the game some time ago.

That doesn't mean however that there will no All-Star game played at all, as popular board game "Strat-O-Matic" will look to fill the void with an All-Star game to remember.

The board game, which has gained a lot of new fans and quite a bit of notoriety when they started a simulated 2020 season back in March, will host the game and have it broadcast live starting at 9pm Eastern.

The American League will be coached by longtime comedian and Cleveland native Drew Carey.

Carey, who is known these days for his hosting gig on "The Price is Right," is a huge strat-o-matic fan and has played the game for many years.

While Carey will manage the American League, the National League manager job will be handled by “Straycats” drummer “Slim” Jim Phantom, another big fan of the sports board game.

As for viewing the game, you can catch it on Facebook, Youtube or on Twitch.

The release from the company says that there are going to be other "special" guests that will stop by for an appearance during the game.

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

Report Says NFL's Redskins to Officially Retire Nickname, Can the Indians Be Far Behind?

The Washington Redskins are on the verge of no longer being the "Redskins" according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Now that the nickname will no longer exist, it's likely going to be brought up if the Indians are going to make the move and finally do the same with their nickname, going with a new name moving forward.

Matt Loede

Francona Gives an Indication of How the Lineup May Look Come Opening Night

There's been plenty of chatter about how the Indians one through nine lineup will look when the team takes the field for the first time on July 24th against the Royals at Progressive Field. Sunday in speaking to the media manager Terry Francona gave a pretty good indication as to how that lineup is going to play out.

Matt Loede

Observations From the First Week of Indians Summer Camp at Progressive Field

The Indians have been busy this past week with their first week of workouts for "summer camp" at Progressive Field. The club has less than two weeks before the opener against the Royals on Jul 24th, and there's a number of decisions they have to make before they get ready for opening day and the start of 2020.

Matt Loede

Scouting the Clevinger-Bauer Fantasy Matchup

Mike Clevinger and former Cleveland Indians teammate Trevor Bauer are the best of friends. The pair could face off against each other for the first time as opponents in 2020.

Alex Hooper