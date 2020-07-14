Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight in Los Angeles would have been the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star game, a mid-summer classic between the American League and the National League.

As everyone knows by now the game will not be played, as the covid-19 pandemic forced the powers that be in baseball to cancel the game some time ago.

That doesn't mean however that there will no All-Star game played at all, as popular board game "Strat-O-Matic" will look to fill the void with an All-Star game to remember.

The board game, which has gained a lot of new fans and quite a bit of notoriety when they started a simulated 2020 season back in March, will host the game and have it broadcast live starting at 9pm Eastern.

The American League will be coached by longtime comedian and Cleveland native Drew Carey.

Carey, who is known these days for his hosting gig on "The Price is Right," is a huge strat-o-matic fan and has played the game for many years.

While Carey will manage the American League, the National League manager job will be handled by “Straycats” drummer “Slim” Jim Phantom, another big fan of the sports board game.



As for viewing the game, you can catch it on Facebook, Youtube or on Twitch.

The release from the company says that there are going to be other "special" guests that will stop by for an appearance during the game.