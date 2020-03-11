Cleveland Baseball Insider
What's the Latest on the Injury to Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco?

Matt Loede

It has been a tough road back for Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who had to wait to make his first spring start due to a hip issue, and now is on the shelf due to elbow soreness.

The team sent out a release on Wednesday prior to the team’s rain out in Goodyear against the Kansas City Royals, stating that Carrasco had an MRI earlier this week due to soreness in his posterior elbow.

The soreness took place after his only spring start, in which he threw a couple innings against the Los Angeles Angels on March 3.

The good news is that the MRI showed just mild right inflammation in the elbow, and nothing is wrong in terms of a tear or structure damage.

“He got an injection, and he feels good today, obviously they go day-to-day before he starts to throw again, but then he’ll start ramping up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday.

“The hope is that this really helps a ton, and gets him going in the right direction.”

Carrasco in the outing against the Angels went two innings, allowing a run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Francona had said when the injury popped up that the hope was it wouldn’t halt Carrasco from starting the season in the starting rotation.

If the shot he received on Wednesday helps, it could be a big step forward for him to be back with the team and pitching once they break camp and get ready to head back to Cleveland for the start of the season.

As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

The Indians outfield remains very much up in the air with just over two weeks before the season kicking off at Progressive Field. The team still has a number of options as they get ready for the season, and today we take a look at those options and how they have played thus far.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

A lot of fans seem to think that the window is closing on the Indians with the idea that the team may trade Francisco Lindor. Even with Lindor's future in doubt, the team is expected to be over .500 at 84-78, but they won't make the playoffs and will finish third in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

How Different is a Future with Lindor?

Francisco Lindor put a $120 million number on the Indians payroll, a $30 million increase from the current mark. Yet things with Lindor around look awfully similar to now.

Alex Hooper

by

TexasTribe

What's the Latest with Indians Injured OF Tyler Naquin

Indians manager Terry Francona gives the latest update on injured Indians OF Tyler Naquin and when we can possibly expect him back on the roster.

Matt Loede

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Hooper: The "Andrew Miller Effect" Was Real

Recounting two years of appreciating a dominant player by not truly appreciating him at all.

Alex Hooper

by

Shay328

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona on His Thoughts on OF Domingo Santana

Manager Terry Francona took some time Monday in Goodyear to talk about 27-year-old free agent pickup Domingo Santana, a player that the Indians hope will be able to be part of the mix in the outfield in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

The Indians will finally get a day off Tuesday, their first of the spring, but before that they were able to take a pair of games winning two on Monday 11-7 over the Giants in Goodyear, and 11-10 over the Angels in Tempe.

Matt Loede