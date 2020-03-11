It has been a tough road back for Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who had to wait to make his first spring start due to a hip issue, and now is on the shelf due to elbow soreness.

The team sent out a release on Wednesday prior to the team’s rain out in Goodyear against the Kansas City Royals, stating that Carrasco had an MRI earlier this week due to soreness in his posterior elbow.

The soreness took place after his only spring start, in which he threw a couple innings against the Los Angeles Angels on March 3.

The good news is that the MRI showed just mild right inflammation in the elbow, and nothing is wrong in terms of a tear or structure damage.

“He got an injection, and he feels good today, obviously they go day-to-day before he starts to throw again, but then he’ll start ramping up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday.

“The hope is that this really helps a ton, and gets him going in the right direction.”

Carrasco in the outing against the Angels went two innings, allowing a run on one hit with three strikeouts.

Francona had said when the injury popped up that the hope was it wouldn’t halt Carrasco from starting the season in the starting rotation.

If the shot he received on Wednesday helps, it could be a big step forward for him to be back with the team and pitching once they break camp and get ready to head back to Cleveland for the start of the season.