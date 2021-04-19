Breaking Down the 2021 Indians Outfield 15 Games Into the Season

The Cleveland Indians used to have names in its outfield such as Grady Sizemore, Kenny Lofton or even the likes of Larry Doby way back when.

However, with these current Indians it's tough for the average fan to even name who plays in the outfield on a consistent basis.

Right now, the Indians sit at 8-7 in second place in the AL Central standings behind the 9-5 Kansas City Royals.

The Tribe was able to salvage the final game of the series against the Reds in Cincinnati and head home for a battle versus the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland.

The depth chart has Amed Rosario in center, Eddie Rosario in left and Josh Naylor in right. A guy that may get some reps in center is Jordan Luplow and Jake Bauers could play either of the corner spots.

Luplow actually hit a two-run homer on Sunday.

None of those players really carry the type vaunted fear opposing pitchers would get with say an all star outfielder at the plate.

This may cause the Indians problems because of its lackluster offense in the future. There really is not anyone playing outfield that is extremely good at the plate currently for the Cleveland.

Unlike those memorable teams of the past that had runs to the World Series.

Moving forward, if members of the outfield could continue the consistent defensive play while also increasing the numbers at the plate, it would help the offense tremendously. After all, no position player currently has a batting average over .250. That certainly leaves room for improvement.

Without the very good pitching that the Indians have had so far this season, a combined earned run average of .314 (7th in baseball currently), that 8-7 mark and the spot in the division would not be what

it is today.

Each member of the outfield needs to improve at the plate and provide more consistent hitting as the season continues on. Without more of an offensive spark from those in the outfield, this team will not be able to contend with the best of them.

Lastly, the Indians should look to make a trade later in the season to add an offensive member to the outfield in assistance with the current members of the club.