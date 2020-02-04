Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Can Oscar Mercado Defy Projections for the Indians Once Again in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Plenty of ink has been spilled this winter detailing concerns with the Cleveland Indians’ outfield. Finding everyday starters essentially requires the Tribe to pick among a giant pile of average, with bright spots few and far between.

When sifting through Cleveland’s crop of outfielders, fans often utter the phrase “at least Oscar Mercado is a sure thing” as some semblance of reassurance.

After all, he helped spark a dormant Indians offense when called up from the minors last May, at one point being discussed as a potential rookie of the year candidate.

As a result, Mercado is seen by many as the lone outfielder not carrying a massive question mark with him this spring.

Unfortunately, not everyone buys into that. In fact, projections don’t just have Mercado falling back to earth in 2020, they’re basically predicting he turns into a pumpkin. Both FanGraphs and Steamer expect him to be worth nothing more than one win above replacement this summer.

The Indians, who need whatever sense of reliability they can find in the outfield, are obviously hoping Mercado can once again buck his sub-par expectations.

In a sense, it’s not too surprising to see pessimistic numbers from prognosticators, as little was expected from Mercado in the first place.

His scouting report from Baseball Savant isn’t what you’d call inspiring, holding the struggles from his early days in the minors against him while predicting a ceiling as “an average hitter with just decent power and on-base ability.”

This context just makes his big-league debut with the Indians even more surprising.

Mercado finished the season slashing .269/.318/.443 and generating a WAR of 1.7. He didn’t walk a ton (5.8%) and his wRAA (0.3) and wRC+ (95) weren’t the stuff of legends. Still, he provided stability at the plate (.321 wOBA), on the basepaths (3.5 BsR) and in center field (9 DRS).

More impressive was just how much Mercado contributed for Cleveland with men on base.

While his wRC+ was only 75 in bases empty situations, said number jumped to 125 once the Indians had men on, and to 128 when runners were in scoring position. Similarly, Mercado boasted an underwhelming .685 OPS with the bases empty, and an .898 OPS with runners at second or third.

For an Indians team which badly needed to replace Leonys Martin and his 29.5% strikeout rate, Mercado gave them more than they could ask for.

Yet, despite such a solid debut, his 2020 projections are alarming. Frankly, the most flattering thing you’ll find is that he’s expected to slightly improve his walk rate. Outside of that, many of his predicted numbers are ugly.

Both FanGraphs and Steamer project a 2020 slash line of .256/.313/.402, with the most notable dip coming in Mercado’s slugging percentage. Likewise, each outlet sees his wRC+ dropping from 95 to 84, while his wOBA is expected to fall notably below average (.305). His wRAA, which was a hair above average last year, is expected to plummet all the way down to -7.7.

Heck, each outlet even predicts Mercado will become an average baserunner this season, with his BsR projected to drop to 0.8.

Basically, both FanGraphs and Steamer expect Mercado to give the Indians plenty of below average numbers in the season ahead.

Why, though?

Is the assumption that Baseball Savant was right? That Mercado has a low ceiling? That his 2019 campaign was a fluke?

Perhaps they viewed last August as proof his early season numbers were a mirage.

Mercado was frigid at the plate that month, logging a wRAA of -6.4 and a wRC+ of just 44. That this performance followed a similarly underwhelming July certainly lends credence to anyone who thought he spent the first half of 2019 punching above his weight class.

Then again, you can’t call out Mercado’s midsummer struggles without highlighting how well he bounced back in September.

After starting to pull the ball more frequently, his wRC+ (109), wRAA (2.2) and wOBA (.342) all significantly spiked. If August was when Mercado hit his rookie wall, September was when he figured out how to plow through it.

Still, his numbers down the stretch weren’t enough to convince prognosticators to bet big on him in 2020. Regression is expected for Mercado in practically every available category.

Obviously, the Indians believe September was indeed proof Mercado can exceed expectations, that he’s more than the average-at-best hitter everyone predicts him to be.

They better be right. The last thing they need this summer is to have the Achilles heel of their roster looking even more vulnerable than we thought.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Richard77
Richard77

Even if Mercado comes back at or near what he finished with last year, the rest of the outfield is not anything to get excited about. There are a bunch of role players they are going to throw against the wall and hope like he'll that someone sticks and turns out to be at least league average. That is not the way to build a CHAMPIONSHIP team.

Jwahoo
Jwahoo

Considering are one "sure thing" in the outfield is not a sure thing we need to sign Puig. Its worth it for the depth alone. Solidifies the offense and outfield. We can find a platoon partner for Ludwig out of Bauers/Zimmer/Allen/Johnson and Naquin.

Indiansfan
Indiansfan

One must remember that the pessimism is a Cleveland thing. I think people do that because if one think negative about a good thing the Tribe has and is proven wrong the that one feels better. Who knows. I've been an Indians fan since the 1962 season and admittedly been caught up in the negativity at times. Mercado should be the Tribe's centerfielder for years to come and be an All Star. He reminds me alittle of our legend Rocky Colavito. Sinular stance, the way he holds the bat and his positive concentration on his craft. No no Oscar Mercado is our #1 outfielder!

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Latest Prediction for the Indians Win/Loss Total for 2020 is Out

Many preseason picks are starting to come out when it comes to Major League Baseball, and today USA Today came out with their picks and how the wins and losses will turn out for the Indians in 2020

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Mercado's High School Jersey to be Retired Saturday

Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida will retire the budding outfielder's #13 in a ceremony on Saturday, February 8.

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfan

‘Powerful’ Swing Isn’t Among ‘Sweet Things’ Franmil Reyes Cut Out This Winter

For all of the discussion of how unlinking Franmil Reyes from strictly serving as the designated hitter could positively impact the roster, there’s a lingering and possibly detrimental question — how, if at all, will a slimmed down body impact the thunderous slugger’s swing?

T.J. Zuppe

If the Indians Outfield Can Produce Enough Remains a Huge Question in 2020

The outfield remains the biggest question mark on the 2020 Indians roster, and many are wondering how that position on the team will score runs this upcoming season

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfan

There's No Guarantee Zach Plesac Has a Spot in the Indians’ 2020 Rotation

Zach Plesac started 21 games for the Indians last season, but entering 2020 there's no 'for sure' that he'll be in the starting rotation.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

'They Haven't Offered Me the Right Thing': Francisco Lindor Talks About His Future and a 'Love' of Cleveland

Lindor, acknowledging the balance of wanting to get paid what he's worth but also placing an importance on winning championships, addressed his future this weekend with a handful of reporters at TribeFest in Cleveland.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Josef_Koba

Bobby Bradley's Opening Day Roster Spot on the Indians Could Depend on Franmil Reyes

After a short stint with the Indians in 2019, prospect Bobby Bradley could be ready with a big spring to make the teams opening day roster. That spot though could depend on fellow Tribe slugger Franmil Reyes.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

'It Sucks That We Were Right:' Mike Clevinger Details Frustrations About Astros' Sign-Stealing Scheme

Mike Clevinger became one of the first players to voice his frustrations after MLB punished Houston in the sign-stealing scandal. He expounded on those thoughts on Friday night.

T.J. Zuppe

Puig Would Rub Any Manager the Wrong Way, Not Just Francona

Yasiel Puig has admitted to being complacent, and has been accused of being lazy. That should lower his free agent value, and it likely has.

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfan

Aaron Civale Needs to Prove His 2019 Indians Debut Was No Fluke

The Indians are counting on youngster Aaron Civale to step up in 2020, showing that what he was able to do on the mound as a rookie in 2019 was not a fluke.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77