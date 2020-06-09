Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Instead of Negotiating, MLB Owners Remain Intent on Turning Fans Against Players

Casey Drottar

There was a time when baseball represented a potential light at the end of a tunnel. The country was knee-deep in adversity the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades. Life was paused amid a brutal pandemic, unemployment skyrocketed.

Yet, baseball appeared to be on the horizon. America’s pastime was going to give people their first desperately needed sense of normalcy.

It feels like that dream occurred decades ago. In the time since, all those positive thoughts and hopes have been destroyed by an ongoing, disastrous money dispute between MLB and the players union.

And whose fault is it? Who’s to blame for the mess we’ve watched unfold over the past month?

The players, obviously.

At least, that’s what league owners are selling you. Every economic proposal they’ve made seems designed to create that response. Throughout this entire ordeal, MLB owners have been strategically throwing out unappealing offers to the MLBPA, offers which do nothing but create fan animosity towards players after they unsurprisingly reject them.

In fact, if we’ve learned anything from this “negotiation process,” it’s that the owners’ main goal appears to be getting fans to turn on their own players.

Take the latest offer the league proposed today, first reported by Karl Ravech of ESPN.

75% prorated salary for 76 games played? Sounds decent on the surface, right? A clear sign owners are willing to negotiate for the cause?

Not quite.

The offer actually only guarantees players 50% of their prorated pay. It could go up to 75%, provided a postseason takes place. However, when you do the math, you realize the owners did very little when it comes to meeting players in the middle.

Essentially, the owners provided what appeared to be another deal complete with notable cuts in player pay, and did so under the guise of “offering a new proposal.” The players, understandably, aren’t thrilled.

This has been the running theme throughout the continually heated talks between owners and the union. The former presents an offer which fans view as a willingness to negotiate, and the latter rejects it. Upon doing so, players are criticized by fans who think they’re just being greedy.

It’s exactly the response the owners want to see.

They want players taking the heat. They want fans pressuring them into accepting an unfavorable offer. They want to be painted as the people who are just trying to bring baseball back to America.

And they’ve made this blatantly obvious since the very beginning of the process.

Remember, owners approved a return-to-play proposal on May 11. They wanted to get the season kicked off around Fourth of July, with spring training restarting on June 10.

Then, they waited.

And waited.

And waited.

Sure, MLB addressed safety protocols with the union (though recent updates now cast doubt on just how thoroughly the league planned to follow through on them). A revenue sharing plan was also teased, only to be wholeheartedly rejected by players before it was officially proposed.

Eventually, owners made their economic pitch.

On May 26th.

The league took over two weeks to finally propose its desired salary structure. A structure filled with such significant cuts that no owner truly could have believed the players would sign off on it. MLB waited until 15 days before the planned spring training start date to make the first pay proposal, and a ludicrous one at that.

Naturally, MLBPA rejection of this offer was met with fan vitriol. Again, players were chastised for hindering the return of sports. Again, they were called greedy, told it was selfish to be fighting over millions when a large percentage of the population was currently unemployed.

Again, it was exactly what owners wanted. They used the calendar to their advantage, slow-playing their delivery under the assumption players would feel pressured to accept it.

The fact is, MLB doesn’t see the crisis the country is enduring as a reason to start good faith negotiations with players. No, instead, the league has weaponized it.

The league sees fans’ desire to get sports back, to have a welcome distraction from the madness taking place outside their front doors, and is using it as leverage. If MLB is the one making the offers, it's the good guy. If the players keep rejecting, they’re the ones who are misreading the room, who are only thinking of themselves.

Why else would MLB keep offering the same thing repeatedly?

Why else would owners hear the players' demands and refuse to even budge towards them?

Why else would they waste valuable time doing all this, never once presenting something that could at least get the ball rolling?

From their perspective, they’re just out here trying to get a deal done. Said deal is always the same, more or less. The perception, though, is that they’re working hard to get you your baseball. It’s the players who keep stonewalling things.

Heck, even the potential 48-game schedule is looking less like a threat and more like what we’ll back into thanks to this never-ending mess.

The owners will claim they did everything they could, that they wanted to play as much baseball as possible, but the players were too unreasonable. Blame them for this bargain-brand season.

It would be yet another entry in the league’s unchanging playbook. Re-frame a bad offer to present the illusion of good faith negotiating, set the table for players receiving blame upon their rejecting it.

Are the players blameless here? No. They’ve been pushed around for years, sure, but they decided to finally take a stand at the absolute worst possible time.

Still, this doesn't change the narrative.

League owners have spent the past few months crying poor, claiming players need to help absorb the losses, selling the idea of a biblical financial blow without offering any proof. It’s a blatantly obvious tactic, one which they won’t feel compelled to ditch. Not if every rejection creates more animosity aimed at players.

The owners want you to think they feel your pain. They want you to believe they see the hellscape unfolding across the country, and view it as motivation to start baseball season.

In reality, they’re using said hellscape to their benefit, because it allows them to present the same offer in a different shade of gray and still point fingers at the players when it gets turned down again.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is it Worth the Physical Risks for Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco to Take the Mound in 2020?

If a 2020 season is played it's going to be done under very different circumstances with the covid-19 virus still a big part of people's daily lives. For Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, he will be forced to weigh his options to pitch or not in 2020 very carefully, and if he can get pay and service time by opting out of playing in any games in 2020 for being immune compromised, it may be worth it to wait till 2021 to take the mound.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Tribe Ships Gomes to the Nationals in Deal to Get Prospects and Save Cash

The Indians were looking to save money and get some prospects for the future when they decided it was smart to deal catcher Yan Gomes in November of 2018. The deal was made with the Nationals, who earned Gomes a World Series ring, but for the Tribe it was bigger than that, as they saved money and got a couple prospects for the future

Matt Loede

MLB Owners Respond to Players Proposal; 76 Games with 75 Percent Prorated Salary

Major League Baseball owners have responded to the players proposal, and have upped their first proposal from 50 games up to 76, and also they are willing to pay 75 percent of a prorated salary. If a 2020 season is going to get going in July, it's a critical week and it now is back in the players court to see if they are willing to take the offer from owners.

Matt Loede

Report: Even If It's Just 50 Games, MLB Players Will Report and Play a Shortened Slate in 2020

While the owners and players union continue to debate about how long the already shortened 2020 season would be in Major League Baseball, a report Friday stated that no matter the length, there will be a season even if only 50 games, and players will stay unified in the fight to try and get a longer slate of games.

Matt Loede

There's Still No Reason for the Indians to Consider Trading Mike Clevinger

Indians ace Mike Clevinger is still being bantered about as a player who eventually may find his way via a trade to another organization. The Indians in the last 10 months have already traded two key pitchers in their rotation in Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, but right now is not the right time to even think of moving Clevinger.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Which Two Current MLB Players Would You Take to Start a Franchise With?

When you are thinking about about putting together a Major League Baseball franchise there are many great choices as to what players you would take to start that franchise with. Today our panel of writers gives their choices on two players that they would take from today's MLB talent pool to start a team with.

Matt Loede

Indians Hold Infamous 10 Cent Beer Night 46 Years Ago Today

It's hard to believe it's almost been 50 years, but if you were there you'll never forget it, as 46 years ago today the Cleveland Indians held 10 cent beer night, a home game against the Texas Rangers that turned ugly and eventually was forfeited to the Rangers after the umps deemed the conditions too dangerous for either team to keep playing in.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Report: 2020 MLB Season to Include Announcers Broadcasting Road Games Remotely

If a 2020 season in the Majors is to be played, there will be a change in the way that announcers do their broadcasts from the road, as a report Thursday stated that all MLB announcers have been told they will do road games from studios and will not travel with their respective teams.

Matt Loede

Pressure is on Francona and the Coaching Staff to Figure Out the Indians Outfield Puzzle

If a 2020 season gets played, the pressure will be on Indians manager Terry Francona as well as the rest of the coaching staff to figure out what players deserve to be at the forefront of their outfield, a position on the team that has been an issue the past few seasons.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Cleveland Indians Release Statement on Twitter Regarding Social Justice and Equality

The Indians put out a statement on twitter Tuesday evening talking about social justice and equality regarding the events that took place across America last week following the death of George Floyd.

Matt Loede