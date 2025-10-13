Analyzing Hunter Greene's Future With Cincinnati Reds: Should They Trade Him?
Two Cincinnati Reds writers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, and Gordon Wttienmyer of The Enquirer both recently put out articles asking if the Reds may look at trading their ace, Hunter Greene.
While the Reds definitely need to improve on offense, trading your ace who is on a team-friendly contract with four years of team control left would be a big mistake.
Greene is on a team-friendly contract that runs through 2028 with a club option in 2029 for $21 million. Over the last two seasons, he's made 45 starts with a 2.76 ERA. That is among the best in all of Major League Baseball.
Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, was asked about possibly trading Greene.
"I don't want to speculate on anybody that's going to get traded or not traded at this point," he told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "Because we haven't had any conversations with other clubs. I don't know what the needs are out there. I don't know what people are available as well."
Krall is never going to come out and openly say they're shopping a player so I wouldn't read too much into that quote.
The Reds will or should not trade Greene.
We break down the discussion in further detail below:
