Reds Shouldn't Give Up on Promising Prospect, Despite Disappointing Numbers in 2025

Rece Hinds won MVP for the Louisville Bats in 2025, but was disappointing in his short stint in the big leagues.

Ricky Logan

May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Rece Hinds did not get much playing time in 2025.

Last season, Hinds won National League Player of the Week during his first week in Major League Baseball. He was the first rookie in MLB history to record nine extra-base hits in his first six games. He finished the season slashing .261/.333/.717 with five home runs, one of those being a grand slam. He accomplished those feats at just 23 years old.

What happened in 2025 for him not to get the at-bats like he had in 2024?

Hinds only appeared in 15 games in 2025. In 43 at-bats, he slashed .116/.136/.279 with two home runs, three RBI, one walk, and 21 strikeouts. Hinds showed a severe lack of plate discipline in his limited playing time, striking out in 48 percent of his at-bats. 

In Triple-A, he put up far better numbers. In fact, he had a career season in nearly every offensive category. The 24-year-old slashed a career best .302/.359/.563. His 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases are also career highs. He finished with 52 extra-base hits, 83 RBIs, and a career low in strikeouts for a full season of play, with 113. Louisville named him their team MVP for this season.

Hinds is one of a short list of players in the organization that can be considered a true power threat. He displayed that in 2024. What isn't clear is how he fits in with the organization’s hitting philosophy.

With Chris Valaikas' line-drive, contact-first approach, it is unclear how he fits into the team's future plans. He was their 16th-ranked prospect to finish 2024 and needs a longer leash to see what he can do over the course of a full season.

