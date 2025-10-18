Reds Shouldn't Give Up on Promising Prospect, Despite Disappointing Numbers in 2025
Rece Hinds did not get much playing time in 2025.
Last season, Hinds won National League Player of the Week during his first week in Major League Baseball. He was the first rookie in MLB history to record nine extra-base hits in his first six games. He finished the season slashing .261/.333/.717 with five home runs, one of those being a grand slam. He accomplished those feats at just 23 years old.
What happened in 2025 for him not to get the at-bats like he had in 2024?
Hinds only appeared in 15 games in 2025. In 43 at-bats, he slashed .116/.136/.279 with two home runs, three RBI, one walk, and 21 strikeouts. Hinds showed a severe lack of plate discipline in his limited playing time, striking out in 48 percent of his at-bats.
In Triple-A, he put up far better numbers. In fact, he had a career season in nearly every offensive category. The 24-year-old slashed a career best .302/.359/.563. His 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases are also career highs. He finished with 52 extra-base hits, 83 RBIs, and a career low in strikeouts for a full season of play, with 113. Louisville named him their team MVP for this season.
Hinds is one of a short list of players in the organization that can be considered a true power threat. He displayed that in 2024. What isn't clear is how he fits in with the organization’s hitting philosophy.
With Chris Valaikas' line-drive, contact-first approach, it is unclear how he fits into the team's future plans. He was their 16th-ranked prospect to finish 2024 and needs a longer leash to see what he can do over the course of a full season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast