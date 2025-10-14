Unexpected Reds Prospect Climbs into MLB’s Top 30 Rankings
Jean-Pierre Ortiz primarily played shortstop in high school at IMG Academy, but also pitched occasionally. Scouts liked his arm strength and athleticism on the mound. The Washington Nationals drafted him coming out of high school in 2022, but Ortiz opted to attend Chipola College. The Cincinnati Reds drafted Jean-Pierre Ortiz with the 498th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft with the intention of him pitching full-time.
The Reds assigned Ortiz to the Arizona Complex League in 2024, where he pitched in six games. In his 8 2/3 innings, he allowed seven hits, five walks, struck out 10, and opponents hit .219 off of him. On July 31, he received a promotion to Single-A Daytona, where he would pitch in six games, allow seven hits, nine walks, and opponents hit .269 against him. He struggled with his command, but 2024 was his first season pitching full-time.
Ortiz made significant progress in 2025. The 21-year-old finished the year with a record of 7-1 with a 2.86 ERA with Daytona. He appeared in 26 games, started 10, and held opponents to a .228 batting average against him. He improved his command, walking 33 batters with 83 strikeouts across 91 1/3 innings. His 1.20 WHIP was drastically improved over his 1.71 WHIP the year prior.
He throws three pitches. His fastball tops out at 96 miles per hour, averages 93 with arm-side run. His changeup is nearly 10 miles per hour slower, averaging 86 miles per hour, and he also throws a slider.
According to MLB Pipeline, it looks as if the Reds are viewing Ortiz as a starting pitcher going forward in his development. Scouts like the ease of his motion and his confidence. His performance during the 2025 season saw him earn a spot on the Reds Top-30 Prospect rankings as well. He will most likely pitch with the Dayton Dragons in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast