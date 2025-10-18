Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Shine In Arizona Fall League Game
Three Cincinnati Reds' prospects had great performances during Friday's game in the Arizona Fall League. The Peoria Javelinas defeated the Salt River Rafters 11-4.
Johnathan Harman pitched three innings, allowing one run, two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. The 25-year-old was the Reds' 13th-round pick in the 2022 Draft out of Northwestern State. He appeared in eight games in 2025, finishing 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA over 28 2/3 innings. In Dayton, he started five games and finished with a 1.59 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. In the Arizona Fall League, he is currently 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He missed the majority of 2024 and the first half of 2025 with an injury.
Cam Collier had a great game on Friday. The 20-year-old finished the game going 3-4 with a two-run home run, three RBI, one walk and two runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch. His home run was 107.2 MPH off the bat and traveled 438 feet. He missed the start of the season due to thumb surgery and only hit four home runs. The Reds' sixth-ranked prospect reached Double-A this season, slashing .263/.377/.347. After Friday's performance, Collier is batting .364 with a 1.124 OPS.
Leo Balcazar has been lighting it up in the AFL. He is currently batting .385 with a .910 OPS. On Friday, he finished 3-5 with a double, RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. The 21-year-old was promoted to Double-A on July 11 and slashed .263/.349/.328 in 51 games. The Reds will have a decision to make with him this offseason. Balcazar is Rule-5 Draft eligible. The Reds can protect him by adding him to the 40-man roster. If not added, he can be drafted by another team's 26-man roster.
