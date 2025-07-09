Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Celebrates First-Ever All-Star Selection
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott was named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career.
Abbott, who many thought should have been announced as an All-Star on Sunday, was announced on Tuesday as a replacement.
"It's not frustration, those guys that got picked deserved it, by far," Abbott said on Sunday. "I mean, I think I did enough to deserve it, but at the end of the day, I don't control it, so I don't put a lot on it."
The left-hander is 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA, a WHIP of 1.09, and 78 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
The Reds dugout erupted during Tuesday's game against the Marlins when they found out Abbott would be playing in the Summer Classic.
Abbott will be joining Elly De La Cruz at the All-Star game.
You can watch the video below:
