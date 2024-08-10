Inside The Reds

Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Reds look to bounce back after a tough night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (56-60) fell to the Brewers (66-49) by a score of 8-3 on Friday night.

In game two of the three-game series, the Reds will turn to Nick Martinez. The right-hander will make his seventh start of the season for the Reds and will be making back-to-back starts for the first time since April 25 and April 30.

Martinez pitched five scoreless innings his last time out, striking out five in a 10-3 win against the Miami Marlins.

Tobias Myers will get the start for the Brewers. Myers is 6-5 with a 3.02 ERA over 86 1/3 innings pitched this season. He tossed five innings, allowing just one run last Sunday in a 4-3 loss against the Washington Nationals.

Game two of the series will start at 7:10 ET on Saturday night.

News and Notes

  • Jeimer Candelario has reached based in 11 straight games.
  • Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 59 stolen bases.
  • Noelvi Marte is one a five-game hit streak.
  • The Reds are 14-16 in divisional games this season.

