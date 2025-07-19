Listen to Austin Hays's Second Home Run on Reds and Mets Television and Radio
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Friday night. Austin Hays had his second multi-home run game of the season.
In the fourth inning with the Reds trailing 2-0, Hays took a Sean Manaea fastball the other way for his ninth home run of the season. After the Reds took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a Matt McLain home run, Hays hit a first-pitch fastball over the right field wall for his 10th home run of the season, giving the Reds a 4-2 lead.
Hays's two home runs were two of the four home runs Cincinnati hit on the night.
"We had a really good pitcher on the mound," Hays said. "Lodolo did his thing. We were able to get him some runs there. That is huge for him because he could keep attacking. He went deep into the game. That was big for us to get him the lead the way he was pitching tonight."
Watch and listen to Hays's second home run as heard on Reds and Mets television and radio below:
