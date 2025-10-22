Inside The Reds

Matt McLain Still Key Part of Reds’ Future Plans Despite 2025 Struggles

It was a tough season offensively for McLain.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain doubles in the third inning against the Dodgers in a National League wild card series game in Los Angeles.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain doubles in the third inning against the Dodgers in a National League wild card series game in Los Angeles. / The Enquirer/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in spring training, Matt McLain was expected to be a huge part of the Reds' offense in 2025. However, he struggled mightily.

The 26-year-old hit just .220 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and an OPS of just .643. Compare that to his 2023 rookie season, when he slashed .290/.357/.507 with 16 home runs in 89 games.

Despite the tough season, Terry Francona and Cincinnati's front office still believe in McLain and he is expected to be their Opening Day starter at second base in 2026.

"He’s had a lot thrown at him this year, like our whole team has. But he never quit," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He didn’t pout. He played defense. He’s probably our best baserunner. There’s a reason you stay with guys. He just handled it. And there’s a better player than what his end-of-the-year numbers [were]. Because we were patient, I think we’ll see it.”

Even when he's struggling offensively, McLain supplies speed and great defense. His speed is in the 93rd percentile in all of Major League Baseball. His five Outs Above Average ranked 10th in the league.

If the Reds can have McLain look anything like he did in 2023 for the 2026 season, it would boost their offense in a big way.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

