Reds Pitcher Shines in Arizona Fall League Debut
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder made his Arizona Fall League debut on Friday and turned in a great outing.
Lowder gave up no runs on two hits across two innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. The right-hander had great control of the strike zone, throwing 21 of his 23 pitches for strikes.
“I kind of just wanted to come in and fill it up and just kind of just get back out there and get my feet under me,” Lowder told MLB.com's Jesse Borek. “I didn't try to look too much into any reports or anything. Just went out there and tried to just do what I do: throw strikes and work fast.”
Lowder missed the entire 2025 season due to a forearm injury followed by an oblique injury he suffered on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno also made his Arizona Fall League debut on Friday. He went 1-2 for two RBIs.
Cam Collier went 1-4 with two walks, and Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with an RBI and a stolen base.
The Javelinas won 15-1 to move to 3-1 on the season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast