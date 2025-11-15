The Cincinnati Reds had a very mid-year at the plate. Only a few players posted above-average years at the dish, with no one really going off. Noelvi Marte found himself a home in right field and will be looked to as a key contributor next year.

This is part of the “Will he mash?” series of posts. We will look at the key contributors to the Reds in 2025 and answer the question of if they will be a key contributor to the lineup next year.

Marte WILL mash in 2026.

Around July, the Reds decided where to play Marte. They began playing him more and more in right field. Then, on Trade Deadline Day, the Reds acquired Ke’Bryan Hayes and made Marte the permanent right fielder.

Marte’s production at the plate flourished around this time. For the months of July and August, he slashed .288/.328/.508 in 177 at-bats. He had 20 extra-base hits, nine of them being homers, during that time.

He ran out of steam in September. Marte’s slash line dipped to .191/.214/.287 in the season’s final month.

The peripherals are mixed on him but there are two encouraging signs. His bat speed is in the upper echelon of the league, near Elly De La Cruz, and his barrel rate is right around league average.

He’s 24 years old. He will continue to work on his plate discipline, which saw a marked decrease in strikeout rate last year. If he adds to his walk rate next year while keeping the strikeout rate steady, then Marte will be just fine.

Noelvi Marte will mash in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



