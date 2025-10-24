Reds Catching Prospect has Promising Season in 2025
The Cincinnati Reds have struggled in recent years with catching depth in their farm system. Other than the young phenom, Alfredo Duno, there isn't a catcher who stands out with their play or provides offense from that position.
Ryan McCrystal put together a solid 2025 campaign. The 23-year-old, playing in his first full season as a professional, hit .295 with a 791 OPS and four home runs with the Daytona Tortugas. He threw out 24 percent of baserunners and finished the season with a .992 fielding percentage.
The Reds promoted McCrystal to High-A on July 24. He went 2-4 in his second game with the Dragons. His numbers dipped in High-A, compared to earlier in the year, slashing .271/.311/.371. He did not hit a home run with Dayton, but he did have seven doubles in the 20 games he played to finish the year.
Cincinnati drafted Ryan McCrystal with pick 269 in the ninth round in 2024, out of East Carolina University. He was a 2024 All-Regional Team selection and a 2024 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team selection to finish his college career. In high school, McCrystal helped lead the team to a state championship in North Carolina. He hit .406 with five home runs and 19 total extra-base hits in his career. He was ranked as the 32nd catching prospect in 2023 and the second American Athletic Conference prospect going into the draft. He finished his college career slashing .296/.353/.448 with nine home runs, 57 RBIs, and a .983 fielding percentage.
While he may not be a highly ranked prospect, he gives the Reds something they desperately need: a solid depth option with offensive upside at the catching position. He battled back injuries in college and only played in 87 games in 2025. He is flexible defensively; he played in 20 games at first base and did not have an error in 140 2/3 innings. He most likely begins 2026 with the Dayton Dragons and will be a secondary option behind the team's top catching prospect.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast