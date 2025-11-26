Chris Welsh Shares Tribute After Death of Reds Longtime Stage Manager

Longtime Cincinnati Reds television stage manager Jesse Jackson passed away earlier this week.

Reds broadcaster Chris Welsh shared a nice tribute to him with a couple of posts on X.

"Jesse Jackson passed away this week," Welsh wrote. "He was our stage manager for TV for more than 30 years. His job was to keep order in the booth and be sure guests weren't making too much noise while we were on the air. So, instead of telling people to quiet down, he would say in a deep base tone, "STAND BY." The booth would go silent. We commemorated that saying a few years ago with his own T-shirt. Love you, Jesse."

Jackson had worked with the Reds, Cincinnati Bearcats, Xavier Musketeers, and more over his 50+ year career.

"So sad to lose my best friend, Jesse Jackson," Welsh wrote in a separate post. "He brought a smile to everyone he met and was the best stage manager of all time, working Reds, Bengals, Bearcats, Musketeers, every sport, for more than 50 years. Such a kind, caring and gentle man. RIP my friend."

Jesse Jackson will be deeply missed, and his impact on Cincinnati sports will be remembered for a long time.

