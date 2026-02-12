Christian Encarnacion-Strand's Injury Could Impact Reds' Opening Day Roster
In this story:
While the Reds are mostly healthy heading into Spring Training, manager Terry Francona spoke with Charlie Goldsmith on Thursday morning and shared a couple of minor injury updates.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand tweaked his hamstring last month and is on a running progression program. There is a chance he may miss the first couple of Spring Training games.
Left-handed reliever Joel Valdez is dealing with a shoulder issue and will not throw for a couple of weeks.
For Encarnacion-Strand, the hits keep coming. He has dealt with a back injury, broke his hand after being hit by a pitch in 2024 that causes him to miss the rest of the season, and now, a hamstring injury going into camp.
While it was always a long shot for the 26-year-old infielder to make the team out of camp, it seems to be even less likely now. In three seasons with the Reds, he's played in just 128 games, slashing .233/.275/.404 with 38 extra-base hits.
A Once Bright Future is Now Unknown
In 2023, after being called up in the final stretch of the season, Encarnacion-Strand looked like he was going to be a big part of the future. He slashed .270/.328/.477 with 20 extra-base hits in 63 games.
However, since then, injuries have forced him to play in just 29 and 36 MLB games over the past two seasons. When he has been healthy, big league pitchers have been able to take advantage of his aggressive approach at the plate and get him to chase pitches outside of the zone.
With the signing of Eugenio Suárez, Encarnacion-Strand was most likely always going to start the year in Triple-A, barring a ridiculous offensive showing in Spring Training.
When he's healthy and staying within the strike zone, his power can be an absolute difference maker in any lineup.
Hopefully, this injury is just another bump in the road and Encarnacion-Strand can get back to the player we saw glimpses of in 2023.
