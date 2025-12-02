While the rumors have been there all offseason long, this one seems the most legitimate.

MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reported on Tuesday that multiple sources have told him that the Reds remain among the teams trying to sign Kyle Schwarber.

"Multiple sources told MLB.com that the Reds remain among the teams trying to sign Schwarber and are still in contention for one of this winter's top free agents," Sheldon wrote. "In just about every way possible, Schwarber would be a perfect fit for the Reds. The left-handed-hitting designated hitter hails from nearby Middletown, Ohio, and grew up going to Great American Ball Park. He is noted to be a great veteran clubhouse presence, which Cincinnati's young group could use."

Schwarber had a massive season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a National League-leading 56 home runs.

Usually, I am hesitant to believe these types of rumors. However, Sheldon has sources within the organization. If he's being told the Reds are one of the teams making a run at signing the left-handed slugger, I am going to believe him.

The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox are also reported to be interested in Schwarber.

The 32-year-old is the perfect kind of impact bat that instantly makes the offseason a success.

The Reds should do everything in their power to make it happen.

