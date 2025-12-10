Cincinnati Reds Lose Pitcher in Rule 5 Draft

The Reds did not make a selection during the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday afternoon. It was speculated that they may be interested in taking left-handed pitching to fill a need. However, they did lose a pitcher. Right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz was selected by the Houston Astros.

Munoz was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on November 6 and was later designated for assignment on November 21. On December 2, the Reds brought him back on a Minor League contract.

In two Major League seasons, the 25-year-old is 2-7 with a 6.73 ERA with the Marlins and Cardinals. He was used as a reliever with the Cardinals this past season, after starting 17 games in 2024. Prospect Carlos Jorge went unclaimed, to no surprise. The 22-year-old slashed .251/.342/.355 with 26 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases. There is potential with Jorge, but he played at High-A Dayton in 2025 and is still a few years away from reaching the big leagues.

