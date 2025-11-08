Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Breaks Silence on Hunter Greene Rumors
There have been lots of rumors this offseason around Hunter Greene and the possibility of the Reds being open to trading their ace.
Reds manager Terry Francona appeared on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast earlier this week and addressed the rumors.
"I don't think those things are going to happen," Francona said. "Pitching is too hard for us to acquire through free agency and we are fortunate that we have developed some pretty good starting pitching. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott took big steps forward. We got to keep Hunter on the mound because when he is, he's about as good as anybody."
Greene is on a team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. The Reds would need to be blown away by an offer to trade their ace, who is only set to make a little over $8 million in 2026.
The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts for Cincinnati last season.
You can listen to the full interview with Terry Francona below:
