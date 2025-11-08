Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Breaks Silence on Hunter Greene Rumors

Francona appeared on a podcast earlier this week.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona looks on in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There have been lots of rumors this offseason around Hunter Greene and the possibility of the Reds being open to trading their ace.

Reds manager Terry Francona appeared on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast earlier this week and addressed the rumors.

"I don't think those things are going to happen," Francona said. "Pitching is too hard for us to acquire through free agency and we are fortunate that we have developed some pretty good starting pitching. Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott took big steps forward. We got to keep Hunter on the mound because when he is, he's about as good as anybody."

Greene is on a team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. The Reds would need to be blown away by an offer to trade their ace, who is only set to make a little over $8 million in 2026.

The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts for Cincinnati last season.

You can listen to the full interview with Terry Francona below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster


Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram


Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News