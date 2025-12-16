Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Free Agent to Bolster Pitching Staff

CINCINNATI – The Reds are signing a veteran to bolster their bullpen.

They're signing left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson to a one-year deal on a contract according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic on Tuesday. This signing fills their need for a proven left-hander in the bullpen.

Ferguson is a local kid, born in Columbus, Ohio. He's been a quality reliever for the majority of his career. Splitting time between Pittsburgh and Seattle in 2025, the lefty finished with a 5-4 record, 3.58 ERA, 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 1.16 WHIP in a career-high 70 games. In his career, he has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over seven seasons.

Sam Moll is the only other left-handed reliever currently on the active roster. Moll struggled for the majority of last season and pitched more in Triple-A than in Cincinnati. With the Bats, Moll pitched in 28 games, going 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA. In Cincinnati, he was 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in 18 1/3 innings. He did start to turn it around at the end of the year, posting a 3.86 ERA in August with a 1.88 batting average against him.

Free-agent left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson in agreement with Reds, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast