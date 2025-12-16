Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Free Agent to Bolster Pitching Staff
CINCINNATI – The Reds are signing a veteran to bolster their bullpen.
They're signing left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson to a one-year deal on a contract according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic on Tuesday. This signing fills their need for a proven left-hander in the bullpen.
Ferguson is a local kid, born in Columbus, Ohio. He's been a quality reliever for the majority of his career. Splitting time between Pittsburgh and Seattle in 2025, the lefty finished with a 5-4 record, 3.58 ERA, 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 1.16 WHIP in a career-high 70 games. In his career, he has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over seven seasons.
Sam Moll is the only other left-handed reliever currently on the active roster. Moll struggled for the majority of last season and pitched more in Triple-A than in Cincinnati. With the Bats, Moll pitched in 28 games, going 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA. In Cincinnati, he was 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in 18 1/3 innings. He did start to turn it around at the end of the year, posting a 3.86 ERA in August with a 1.88 batting average against him.
