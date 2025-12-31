Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs With San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are signing former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin.

Mahle appeared in 114 games for the Reds from 2017 to 2022, 133 of which were starts. The right-hander went 31-38 with a 4.35 ERA and 637 strikeouts in 593 2/3 innings with Cincinnati.

In 2022, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins for Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Mahle spent two seasons with the Twins before spending the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers.

However, since leaving Cincinnati, Mahle has made just 28 starts, due to injury issues that keep popping up.

When healthy, the 31-year-old is one of the more reliable starting pitchers in the game.

Mahle was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Reds. He made his MLB debut against the Pirates on August 17, 2017, giving up three runs and striking out five over five innings.

The Giants have a big ballpark and Mahle could have a lot of success with the Giants if he's able to stay healthy.

Source: The Giants are close to signing right-handed starter Tyler Mahle to a one-year deal. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) December 31, 2025

