Former Reds Pitcher Daniel Serafini Sentenced to Life in Prison
In this story:
Former Major League Baseball and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Daniel Serafini was found guilty of murder last year and on Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison, according to ESPN.
Serafini was convicted in July of 2025 on first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary.
Serafini fatally shot his father-in-law, Robert Spohr, and critically wounded his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, during a June 2021 incident at their Lake Tahoe residence. Wood was struck twice but survived the attack.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
In addressing the aftermath of the violence, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire emphasized the broader toll it has taken.
"The impact of this attack has extended far beyond the immediate victims, deeply affecting family members and the broader community, and highlighting the lasting harm caused by deliberate violence," Gire said.
Serafini is still claiming his innocence.
He appeared in 10 games with the Reds in 2003 and had a 4.91 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.
Across a seven-year Major League career, he made 104 appearances and suited up for six different organizations. His time in the big leagues included stints with the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, and Colorado Rockies.
You can read the full story here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4