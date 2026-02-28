Former Reds Pitcher Daniel Serafini Sentenced to Life in Prison

Former Major League Baseball and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Daniel Serafini was found guilty of murder last year and on Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison, according to ESPN.

Serafini was convicted in July of 2025 on first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary.

Serafini fatally shot his father-in-law, Robert Spohr, and critically wounded his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, during a June 2021 incident at their Lake Tahoe residence. Wood was struck twice but survived the attack.

In addressing the aftermath of the violence, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire emphasized the broader toll it has taken.

"The impact of this attack has extended far beyond the immediate victims, deeply affecting family members and the broader community, and highlighting the lasting harm caused by deliberate violence," Gire said.

Serafini is still claiming his innocence.

He appeared in 10 games with the Reds in 2003 and had a 4.91 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.

Across a seven-year Major League career, he made 104 appearances and suited up for six different organizations. His time in the big leagues included stints with the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, and Colorado Rockies.

